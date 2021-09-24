Check Out Robu, DUST’s New Short Film With Moonlight’s Jharrel Jerome, Here (Exclusive)

This morning, DUST will premiere Robu, a new short film from Japanese-American director Kai Hasson (UHC: Ultimate Home Championship), starring Emmy-winner Jharrel Jerome (Moonlight) and Kazuki Kitamura (Kill Bill Vol. 1). And they have provided ComicBook readers with an opporutnity to be the first to see it. It’s something that many members of our audience can probably relate to: the maddening, sometimes thrilling, world of digging through the stacks looking for one particular back issue that may not be especially valuable, but sure is a pain in the ass to find. And then, of course, it takes a bit of a turn.

Robu follows Rob (Jerome), a 17-year-old who is on the adventure of a lifetime: a four-day quest to find the second issue of his favorite Japanese comic book that his father left him. His journey introduces him to the odd world of manga, as he meets friends like Yuuki (Kitamura), a local salaryman with a dream of his own. Shortly into his adventure, Rob begins to notice that the world of his manga is coming to life, and that he just might be the main character.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the short below.

Since its launch in 2016, DUST has curated and released hundreds of films – from more than 500 diverse filmmakers across 46 countries – that are available on more than 40 distribution platforms. The company has quickly become the go-to destination for thought-provoking science fiction, engaging with audiences across all platforms including the DUST OTT channel, the DUST premium app, all social platforms and its premium audio studio, which has already released three chart-topping seasons of the acclaimed “DUST” podcast series, with “CHRYSALIS”, season three starring and executive produced by Emmy-award nominated Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton, 6 Underground, “Macbeth”) and co-starring Academy-award nominated Toni Collette (“United States of Tara), claiming the #1 global fiction spot. From timeless classics to cutting-edge movies, series, short films, and podcasts, DUST acquires, produces and distributes an array of content and has grown a voracious community of over 35 million sci-fi fans worldwide.