Chris Evans Shares Preview of Puppy Interview

Chris Evans shared a preview of his puppy interview with BuzzFeed. The outlet famously gets stars to answer questions while being mobbed with dogs. Fans love it, especially the more tender moments. There haven't been many celebs who have enjoyed their time with the doggos than Chris Evans. The former Captain America is taking to the stars in Lightyear next week. But, before he can bring Buzz Lightyear into the future, there are attention-seeking canines to contend with. He takes it all in stride and keeps coming back for more. It's hard to tell who benefits more from these love tests, the Marvel star or his fans. At any rate, there's a big love bomb brewing whenever BuzzFeed decides to grace the Internet with the video check out the first little teaser for yourself right here.

In a recent interview, Evans told fans that it was hard to find the right balance as Buzz Lightyear at first. Variety heard that his first couple of attempts were basically Tim Allen impersonations. But, the Gray Man star figured out his own tempo and the results are getting rave reviews.

"It's tough. The first time you have to do that iconic line — 'To infinity and beyond' — you kind of just do a shameless Tim Allen impression because it's intimidating," Evans explained. "But Angus [MacLane, director] and everyone at Pixar is so collaborative. You let them guide you, and eventually you feel comfortable enough to try and make your own tracks in the snow and find your own interpretation while still using Tim Allen as the blueprint."

Here's how Pixar is describing Buzz's big solo adventure starring the Captain America actor: "From Disney and Pixar comes an animated sci-fi action-adventure – the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans), the hero who inspired the toy. Lightyear follows the legendary space ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside ambitious recruits, Izzy, Mo and Darby, and his robot companion Sox. As this motley crew embark on their toughest mission yet, they must learn to work as a team to escape the evil Zurg and his dutiful robot army who are never far behind."

Lightyear blasts into theaters on June 17.

How excited are you for the puppy interview? Let us know down in the comments!