Chris Evans Reacts to Protest-Themed Avengers: Endgame Clip

Since the death of George Floyd, people around the world have been protesting against police brutality and racism. We've seen Star Wars star John Boyega give a powerful speech at a Black Lives Matter protest in London, and many people have been active on social media in the hopes of keeping the movement's momentum alive. Many celebrities have been vocal allies this week, including Captain America star Chris Evans. Recently, a Marvel fan edited the famous battle scene in Avengers: Endgame, labeling each of the characters as everything from "protestors" to "K-Pop stans." (In case you missed it, K-Pop fans on Twitter have been overtaking racist hashtags.) Yesterday, Community star Yvette Nicole Brown shared the Avengers video with Evans, who had a great reaction.

The video was first shared by @jemelehill, who captioned it, “I have no idea who did this, but if you know, find them and tag them. One of the best things I’ve seen on this app this week.” (The video's creator stated in Hill's comments that they "prefer to stay on the low," so we won't mention their handle.) “Dear Twitter BF @ChrisEvans, folks wanna make sure you, in particular, have seen this,” Brown shared. “I have now :) it’s fantastic!!! Thank you for sharing it with me,” Evans replied with three red hearts. You can check out the tweets below:

I have no idea who did this, but if you know, find them and tag them. One of the best things I’ve seen on this app this week pic.twitter.com/v5uYJKRQrO — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 5, 2020

I have now :) it’s fantastic!!! Thank you for sharing it with me ❤️❤️❤️ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 6, 2020

Recently, Evans confirmed that he probably won't be playing Captain America again. “It’s not a hard no, but it’s not an eager yes either,” he explained. “There are other things that I’m working on right now. I think Cap had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey. If you’re going to revisit it, it can’t be a cash grab. It can’t be just because the audience wants to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? A lot of things would have to come together. It doesn’t feel, at this time, that would be a thing.”

Avengers: Endgame is now streaming on Disney+.

