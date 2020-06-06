Creator of Luke Cage and More Offer Alternatives to Watching The Help on Netflix

This week has seen people around the world protesting in the wake of George Floyd's death, with big names like John Boyega giving a powerful Black Lives Matter speech. Many people have taken to social media this week to recommend content made by Black creators, but despite movies like Ava Duvernay’s Martin Luther King film, Selma, being free to rent on all digital platforms this month, it's another movie that the majority of people seem to be watching. According to a recent report from Entertainment Weekly, the 2011 drama The Help, "a movie written and directed by a white man, based on a book by a white woman, about a white woman's quest to document the plight of black maids," is this week's most-viewed movie on Netflix. Naturally, many have taken to social media to condemn the movie, whose Black stars have even expressed regret over making it, and encourage people to make better viewing choices. Cheo Hodari Coker, who is the creator of Netflix's Luke Cage, was one of many who offered up suggestions.

"The Help is #1 on Netflix? F*ck that. Click on 'Malcolm X'. When They See Us. 13th. LA 92. Dear White People. On My Block. HiphopEvolution. Spider-Man into the Spider-Verse...and that show with the bald bulletproof muhf*cka. What's his name again?," Coker wrote. You can check out the tweet below:

Here are some of the many tweets offering alternatives to watching The Help, which includes good reads, podcasts, videos, and better movie and television options...