Chris Hemsworth Breaks Silence Over Mad Max: Furiosa Casting

Some big casting news was revealed this week for the upcoming Furiosa movie, which is set to be a prequel to Mad Mad: Fury Road. The movie will focus on Imperator Furiosa and is officially in "advance development" at Warner Bros. Mad Max creator George Miller returns to co-write and direct the film with Anya Taylor-Joy starring as the titular character, who was previously played by Charlize Theron. The cast will also include Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Yesterday, Hemsworth took to Instagram to celebrate the news.

"Pretty damn fired up to be a part of a franchise that meant the world to me as a kid growing up in Australia. Mad Max was the pinnacle and a huge reason why I got into the business of telling stories. The fact that I'll have the honor of not only being directed by its original visionary in George Miller but also take part in Furiosa's origin story is incredibly exciting. Huge respect to George, Mel, Charlize, Tom and all the cast and crew who helped build this epic world. I'll do my best to continue the tradition of cinematic badassery," Hemsworth wrote. You can view the post below:

Taylor-Joy also commented on the news while appearing on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast. She broke her silence on landing the role and spoke about how she's excited to "match" the level of artistry being brought to the film.

"The first thing that went through my head when I found out I was going to do it was,' I am so excited to work so hard,' " Taylor-Joy shared. "The level of commitment that has been shown before me, I endeavor to match that, and that makes me really excited."

"I fell in love with Furiosa, the way that Charlize presented her," Taylor-Joy added. "She did such an incredible job and it was so beautiful and I can't even think about trying to step [into her shoes]. It has to be something different because it just can't be done."

