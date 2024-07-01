Chris Pratt Speaks Out on Joining James Gunn’s DCU After Superman Set Visit

Chris Pratt’s cinematic superhero future may have only just begun. Pratt got his start in the comic book game in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, an intergalactic ensemble piece that starred him as Peter Quill, better known as Star-Lord. This project began a tight relationship between Pratt and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn. In collaboration with Marvel’s legendary casting director Sarah Finn, Gunn selected Pratt as his leading man, and the rest is a multi-billion dollar history. Pratt has since played Star-Lord a total of six times while Gunn helmed all three Guardians of the Galaxy films. Pratt’s Star-Lord is promised “to return,” but Gunn’s Marvel future is all but in the rear view.

In Fall 2022, Gunn took the reins as head of the newly-minted DC Studios, serving as the soon-to-be-rebooted franchise’s behind-the-scenes mastermind. Gunn has already brought a number of familiar faces on board, casting longtime collaborators like Nathan Fillion and Sean Gunn for upcoming roles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chris Pratt Responds to Potential DCU Future With James Gunn

Chris Pratt is open to a superhero future outside of Marvel Studios.

Speaking to TMZ, Pratt enthusiastically responded “of course” when asked if he would like to work with James Gunn again inside the DC Universe.

“If it could fit into my schedule and it made sense, I would love it,” Pratt said. “Of course, I love playing Star-Lord, and hopefully there’s a chance that I can come back. I just feel so blessed to be able to do any of it, to be considered for any of it. If it’s right and the fans would love it, I’d be more than happy to do it.”

The rumor mill is already flooded with suggestions for Pratt’s DC role, with the Garfield star being fan-cast as heroes like Booster Gold and Hal Jordan’s Green Lantern to villains including Captain Cold.

“I just have to leave that to the fans and people like James to decide,” Pratt responded when asked about characters that interest him. “I’m not exactly sure. I’m truly not sure.”

Pratt recently paid a visit to the set of Superman (2025), the first installment in Gunn’s DC Universe. Gunn is directing the David Corenswet-led movie as well, which is slated for a July 2025 release.