Chris Pratt's Garfield New Look Released

Chris Pratt is known for an array of live-action roles ranging from Andy Dwyer on Parks and Recreation to Peter Quill/Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the actor is no stranger to animation. Earlier this year, Pratt voiced Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was the second-highest box office earner of the year so far. Pratt also lent his voice to Pixar's Onward, The LEGO Movie, and more. In 2021, it was announced that Pratt would be voicing another iconic character: Garfield. If you frequent the Internet, you know that there's pretty much a holiday for everything, and today is National Cat Day. In honor of this very important day, the official account for Garfield shared a new look at the animated cat.

Who Stars in the New Garfield?

Chris Pratt will voice the titular cat in the movie, and he will be joined by some big names. Garfield also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Nicholas Hoult, Hannah Waddingham, Cecily Strong, Ving Rhames, Brett Goldstein, and Bowen Yang

The film will serve as a reunion for both Ted Lasso and Saturday Night Live. Goldstein has starred alongside Waddingham throughout all three seasons of Ted Lasso, each taking home Emmys for their roles on the Apple TV+ series. Meanwhile, Yang and Strong have worked together for multiple seasons of Saturday Night Live.

Garfield is being directed by Mark Dindal, who helmed The Emperor's New Groove and Chicken Little for Disney. The screenplay was written by Paul A. Kaplan, David Reynolds, and Mark Torgrove.

The film is based on the iconic comic strip by Jim Davis, which first debuted in 1978. There were previously two Garfield feature films starring Bill Murray, which were released in 2004 and 2006.

Parks and Rec Cast Reunites on SAG Picket Line:

SAG-AFTRA officially went on strike in July, following in the footsteps of the WGA. Since the strikes began, most film and television productions have halted, and many actors have been seen on the picket lines. In August, some cast members from the beloved sitcom Parks and Recreation reunited along with Li'l Sebastian to protest the AMPTP. Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Nick Offerman, Retta, Jim O'Heir, Sam Elliot, Ben Schwartz, Alison Becker, Colton Dunn, Kirk Fox, Joe Mande, and more got together with some Parks and Rec-themed pickets signs. There were a few leads from the show missing from the photos, including Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Rob Lowe, and Chris Pratt. Pratt posted an image of his co-stars on the picket line and included his support for the strike.

"The Parks gang went picketing today. I couldn't be there, but I stand in solidarity with them. #SAGAFTRAstrong #SAGAFTRAstrike," Pratt wrote. "Missed ya homie!" Dunn replied. "❤️❤️❤️," Schwartz added.

Garfield is set to hit theaters on May 24, 2024.