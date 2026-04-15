CinemaCon Reveals First Clayface Footage (And It Sounds Perfect)

CinemaCon is in full swing, and fans have already received footage from anticipated films like Resident Evil and Godzilla Minus Zero. Hopes were high that DC Studios would showcase some new footage from its upcoming slate of projects, including the . Thankfully, fans got their wish, as not only did we get the first footage from the project, .

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The footage begins by going back and forth between a man’s heavily injured face wrapped in bandages and Tom Rhys Harries’ Matt Hagen. The bandaged scenes are pretty gnarly, especially since at one point you see he’s missing an eyelid, and as the scenes continue to flash back and forth, Hagen’s face is slowly melting as he struggles to control his new powers. We then see a shadow of Clayface’s full form, complete with his spiky fist and his face melting. It was brief, but it does convey the vision DC teased for the project.

This Seems To Be The Clayface Showcase DC Fans Have Been Waiting For

While not present in the initial DC Studios slate, Clayface has quickly built up momentum thanks to rave reviews of the script and premise from James Gunn. The film is directed by The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and will feature Tom Rhys Harries stepping into the role of the former actor turned shapeshifting villain.

Flangag’s resume obviously speaks for itself, but another huge factor in the hype for the film is how much passion Flanagan holds for the character. After all, Flanagan is the one who pitched a Clayface film to DC Studios in the first place, and though Warner Bros. Discovery wasn’t interested at the time, the new leadership team of James Gunn and Peter Safran was quickly on board with the project.

There’s also buzz around the tone of the character and the film overall, which Flanagan has revealed will be inspired by arguably the greatest interpretation of Clayface to date. That is, of course, the iconic Batman: The Animated Series, and while he has also had amazing moments in the comics, the animated version is the one that most often comes to mind.

Gunn has also described this take on the character as a horror movie, so combined with the already heavier themes of Batman: The Animated Series and the star director and lead actor combo, this is shaping up to be the Clayface showcase DC fans have always wanted.

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