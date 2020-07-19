Marvel’s Clark Gregg Talks Future Projects and Working with Amy Poehler

✖

Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Clark Gregg, who is best known for playing Agent Phil Coulson in various Marvel films as well as Agents of SHIELD. Now that the show's final season is winding down, we asked Gregg about his future projects, including Moxie. Moxie is an upcoming dramedy directed by Parks and Rec star, Amy Poehler, that's based on the novel of the same name by Jennifer Mathieu. In addition to Gregg and Poehler, the movie stars Hadley Robinson, Lauren Tsai, Josephine Langford, and Patrick Schwarzenegger. Here's what Gregg said when we asked what it was like working with Poehler and if he has anything else is the works...

"I have a film that I did with a terrific woman filmmaker, Shana Feste, called Run Sweetheart Run that is a Blumhouse picture. That is kind of, I would say that it's Get Out influenced, but it has much more to do with the Me Too, and that kind of aura setting." He added, "And I think that's coming out very soon on Amazon."

"I loved Moxie," Gregg shared. "I just show up and not only be directed by Amy Poehler, but to get to play her boyfriend, was really fun way to come out of SHIELD. I'm trying to think of what else. I think that's pretty much what I had finished when the gates came down."

"I've chosen to use this time to develop a couple of projects that I have been working on for a while, in terms of hopefully creating a show of my own, perhaps in the genre that we both love," Gregg teased.

Honestly, that tease could mean a couple of different things, but we're holding out hope it's sci-fi.

During our interview, Gregg also hinted about a possible Bill Paxton tribute on Agents of SHIELD, shared thoughts on LMD Coulson and being directed by Elizabeth Henstridge, and talked Coulson reuniting with the Avengers.

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST. Moxie should hit Netflix sometime this year.

