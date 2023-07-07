Clue: Tim Curry Reveals Another Alternate Ending That Was Cut

Tim Curry is known for an array of films ranging from The Rocky Horror Picture Show to Legend, but many know him best for his role as Wadsworth in the cult comedy classic, Clue. The Jonathan Lynn-directed movie was released in 1985 and starred Curry alongside Eileen Brennan, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, Michael McKean, Martin Mull, Lesley Ann Warren, and Colleen Camp. Based on the beloved board game of the same name, the movie features three different whodunnit endings, but it turns out there were almost more. Recently, Lynn and Curry spoke with Empire about the film and Curry revealed he filmed more endings than what you see in the film.

"Somebody suggested Tim Curry, and I thought that was a terrific idea," Lynn explained. "It was exhausting," Curry recalled of running around at the end of the film in Wadsworth's big recap moment. "Actually, when we finished that sequence, I had to go to the company nurse. My blood pressure was through the roof!" Lynn added, "It was a bit scary because he never draws breath!"

"I ran around the house killing everybody," Curry said of the fourth, unused ending. "It wasn't funny enough," Lynn explained. "It wasn't surprising enough. It ended the film on an anti-climax. So I just took it out. Three was enough." Curry added, "I've met some real Clue fans at conventions, who even came dressed as some of the characters ... Which was familiar to me because I'd had that for years with Rocky Horror, of course."

Is Ryan Reynolds Clue Movie Still Happening?

A while back, it was announced that Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds is expected to star in will be a live-action film that's based on the hit game Clue. Previously, Clue was being written by the actor's frequent collaborators, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, but it was announced last August that the duo had stepped back from the film with a new writer coming aboard. According to Deadline, the film added Oren Uziel (The Lost City) to rework the script. Since the writer news broke, nothing new has been reported about the film.

James Bobin is attached to direct Clue for 20th Century Studios with Reynolds' Maximum Effort producing. Clue will likely be a modern take on the classic whodunnit game, with Reynolds leading the film. Jason Bateman is also attached to star.

