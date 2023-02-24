Meth Gator Poster Released After Cocaine Bear Success
Cocaine Bear fans, there could be a Meth Gator to contend with at the theater very soon. On social media, The Asylum put out a poster for a movie called The Attack of the Meth Gator. In true Internet fashion, people asked if it was real or not, and there was some teasing from the studio. Viewers would be unwise to dare The Asylum not to make such a movie, because the Sharknado veterans love nothing more than a challenge. NBC News did some reporting on the Meth Gator phenomenon a few years ago, and it's really catching on now.
"Folks … please don't flush your drugs m'kay ... our sewer guys take great pride in releasing water that is cleaner than what is in the creek, but they are not really prepared for meth," Loretto Police Department begged in 2019. "Ducks, Geese, and other fowl frequent our treatment ponds and we shudder to think what one all hyped up on meth would do."
Hold our bear… I mean, beer.— The Asylum (@theasylumcc) February 24, 2023
Coming for your life this summer.
🧪🐊🌨️🧸 pic.twitter.com/8V0WlPq8GY
"Furthermore, if it made it far enough we could create meth-gators in Shoal Creek and the Tennessee River down in North Alabama," they continued. "They've had enough methed up animals the past few weeks without our help. So, if you need to dispose of your drugs just give us a call and we will make sure they are disposed of in the proper way."
Would you be down for a Meth Gator movie? Let us know down in the comments!
