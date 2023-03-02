Cocaine Bear: National Parks Services Issue Warning About Real-Life Dangers

Cocaine Bear is out in theaters now, and the National Parks Services want everyone to think twice while they're out camping. Famously, the movie is based on a wild real-life story of an animal that stumbled into some illicit product. But, the United States organization thought the film's popularity could be a chance to get the word out about how dangerous these wild bears can be. It's absolutely hysterical to see an official government entity using the term "friend-shaped" in official communication. But, that's 2023 for you, always full of surprises! At any rate, you would probably do well to listen to the Nation Parks Services on this matter. All those animals aren't going to be able to resist their natural urges when frightened.

"If you come across a bear, never push a slower friend down…even if you feel the friendship has run its course.⁣," they tweeted. "If not friend, why friend shaped? What about your other friend? Seeing a bear in the wild is a special treat for any visitor to a national park. While it is an exciting moment, it is important to remember that bears in national parks are wild and can be dangerous. When spring arrives and the snow begins to melt, many bears become more active. Find bear safety tips at: nps.gov."

People Still Enjoying Cocaine Bear In Theaters

Comicbook.com's Kofi Outlaw greatly enjoyed his time with the titular Cocaine Bear. His review says that the comedy delivered by the film is exactly what it said on the tin. However, that isn't a bad thing at all. On the contrary, there's some real joy to be taken from a movie that knows exactly what it is and the space it inhabits from the very word go.

"What is there to say about Cocaine Bear, other than it is, indeed, a cinematic story about a bear that has done too much cocaine (which is to say: any cocaine)? The film is based on the 1980s true-life incident, in which an American black bear stumbled upon, and overdosed on, a bag of cocaine dumped by drug smugglers," Outlaw said. "That is a loose-enough framework for writer Jimmy Warden and director Elizabeth Banks (Pitch Perfect) to fill with their own zany take on what transpired with that coked-up bear in the woods that day, and they certainly have a good time playing with that story."

