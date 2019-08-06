The Velocipastor Roars Onto Screens With The Movie’s First Official Clip

Wild Eye Releasing have made the first official clip from Velocipastor, the upcoming horror-comedy about a priest who transforms into a dinosaur because if we learned anything from Sharknado, it’s that hilariously inappropriate portmanteaus are comedy gold. The film, which had a screening at Comic Con International in San Diego last month, has been making the convention rounds for a while now, has already become an indie/cult darling, with the filmmakers doing bunches of podcast interviews. You can check out the film’s official synopsis below, and see the clip above.

After a devastating family tragedy, a priest travels to China to find deeper spirituality, but instead is endowed with an ancient ability that allows him to turn into a dinosaur. At first, he is horrified by his newfound superpower, but a local prostitute convinces him to use his newfound gift to fight evil – and ninjas. Gregory James Cohan, Alyssa Kempinski, Daniel Steere, Yang Jiechang, Jesse Turits, Fernando Pacheco de Castro star with Aurelio Voltaire in the Wild Eye Releasing title.

Velocipastor, the cult classic-in-the-making from filmmaker Daniel Steere, will be available on DVD and Digital August 13 on such platforms as iTunes, Comcast, Spectrum, Dish, Vudu, Amazon, Fandango and Sling. A Blu-ray release will follow September 17.