Pixar’s ‘Coco’ Tops $400M at Global Box Office

It looks like Pixar Studios has another bonafide box office hit on its hands.

Coco, the latest release from Disney/Pixar, has now surpassed $400 million at the worldwide box office, once again proving that the studio does nothing succeed.

The film, which follows the adventures of a young Mexican boy named Miguel on the Day of the Dead, has earned $138.6 million at the domestic box office, while raking in $263 million internationally. China has been the top foreign market for the film, where it earned $133 million, almost matching its domestic numbers.

Unsurprisingly, Coco has set a new box office record in Mexico. The musical film earned $56.8 million in the country following its October release, just before the Day of the Dead holiday.

Coco will be adding to that number over the coming months, as it still has yet to premiere in several major markets, including Australia (12/26), Italy (12.28), Brazil (1/4), Korea (1/11), the U.K. (1/19) and Japan (3/16).

The $138 million Coco earned in the states is impressive, but it’s a slight dip from Disney’s Thanksgiving release last year. Moana earned $145.9 million in its first three weeks in theaters, and it it went on to earn a total of $248 million domestically by the end of its run.