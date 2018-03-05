‘Coco’ and ‘Frozen’ Songwriter Robert Lopez Becomes First Ever Double EGOT Winner

Not only did Disney/Pixar’s Coco win big at the 90th Academy Awards last night, but one of the movie’s songwriters just made history.

Robert Lopez, along with his writing partner and wife Kristen Anderson-Lopez, took home the Oscar for Best Original Song for writing Coco‘s “Remember Me.” With the win, Lopez became the first person to ever pull off a second EGOT.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who aren’t familiar, EGOT stands for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, the four most prestigious awards in entertainment. Emmy’s cover television, Grammy’s cover music, Oscar’s cover film, and Tony’s cover theater. When one person earns one of each award, it’s referred to as an EGOT. To prove just how hard this is, only 12 people in history have achieved this feat.

Lopez is now the first and only person to earn a second EGOT.

The songwriter nabbed his first EGOT in 2014, when he and his wife won the Oscar for Best Original Song for writing the ever-popular “Let it Go,” from Disney’s Frozen. Of the 12 outstanding artists to ever achieve EGOT status, Lopez earned his the fastest, completing the cycle just 10 years after winning his first award.

Outside of the Oscars, Lopez won two Daytime Emmys in 2008 and 2010 for Wonder Pets, one Grammy in 2012 for The Book of Mormon, two Grammys in 2015 for Frozen, a Tony in 2004 for Avenue Q, and two more Tonys in 2011 for The Book of Mormon.

At just 43 years old, the success of Lopez is certainly unparalleled, and his career is far from over. For those keeping count, he is only one Oscar and one Emmy away from striking EGOT gold for a third time.

Coco provided Disney and Pixar another year of dominance at the Academy Awards. In addition to winning the Oscar for Best Original Song, the Dia de los Muertos-inspired film took home the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film. The award was accepted by director Lee Unkrich, co-director Adrian Molina, and producer Darla K. Anderson. The film is now available on Blu-ray and Digital HD.