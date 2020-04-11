Code 8 Sequel In Development, Stephen Amell and Robbie Amell Returning

Stephen Amell and Robbie Amell are both signed on to return for Code 8: Part II, the sequel to their crowd-funded superhero sci-fi film Code 8 from 2019. Code 8 director Jeff Chan is also returning to direct Code 8: Part II, and will once again co-write the script with Chris Pare; writers Sherren Lee and Lesse La Vercombe have reportedly been brought on board to help with the screenplay for the sequel, which will once again be released by XYZ Films. In a statement, Stephen Amell says that “Code 8 is an incredibly personal and special project for all of us. We built the world in the first one and now we’re ready to blow it out!”

Robbie Amell added his own statement, saying: “There’s nothing better than working with family and friends. Code 8 was the embodiment of that. I can’t wait to get back to work on the sequel.”

According to Deadline, Code 8: Part II will follow "the journey of a teenage girl fighting to get justice for her slain brother at the hands of corrupt police officers. After becoming a witness to the cover-up, she becomes a target and enlists the help of an ex-con (Robbie Amell) and his former partner-in-crime (Stephen Amell). Together, they face a highly regarded and well-protected police sergeant who will use every tool to prevent himself from being exposed."

Code 8 holds the title of being the second biggest crowdfunded original film of all time, having raised $3.4 million through Indiegogo in 2016, after cousins Robbie and Stephen Amell released a short film of the concept. XYZ films acquired Code 8 in 2017, and it was released on New Year's Eve 2019. While it had moderate success upon initial release, Code 8 hit a whole new level of visibility when it premiered on Netflix in April of 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic had just put much of the world on lockdown, and in the US, audiences looking to binge any and everything flocked to an original film release like Code 8, making it Netflix's #1 movie for a time.

The hype around Code 8 couldn't have been better (but ultimately worse) in timing: ironically, the same pandemic conditions that made the original film a breakout hit also stalled the universe-expanding Code 8 TV series that was set to premiere on the Quibi streaming service. When COVID-19 lockdowns killed Quibi, the Code 8 series fell into development limbo. This sequel film sounds like a revision of the franchise's plans.

If you didn't see it, Code 8 explores "a world where people with "special" abilities are living in poverty, Conner Reed (Robbie Amell) is a powerful young man who is struggling to pay for his ailing mother's medical treatment. To earn money, he joins a lucrative criminal world led by Garrett (Stephen Amell), who works for a drug lord."

Code 8: Part II has no release date.