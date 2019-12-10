Code 8 Spinoff Series Set for Quibi, Stephen and Robbie Amell Set to Star

Code 8, the feature film from Arrow star Stephen Amell and his cousin, The Flash alum Robbie Amell, is just days from hitting theaters and On Demand, but fans of the independent sci-fi thriller already have more to look forward to. A spinoff series is in development at Quibi, a “mobile-first media technology platform” with the Amells set to return to star. According to Deadline, the film’s director Jeff Chan will direct as well as write the series with Chris Pare, who also penned the film.

The announcement of the Quibi series is just the latest development for Code 8 which first began as a short film in 2016. That film quickly gained popularity and led to a crowdfunding campaign to help create the full-length feature, a process that Robbie Amell spoke a bit about in a recent conversation with ComicBook.com.

“And luckily, the short kind of caught fire,” Amell said. “Front page Reddit, which was huge for us. And the Indiegogo campaign was just a smashing success, which was so incredible and has been so fantastic to get to share a movie that means so much to me with so many people. You know, we’ve had 28,000 backers or something. I can’t remember the exact number. And we’ve had a global premier tour, sharing it with people across Canada and the U.S. And London and Australia.”

a world where four percent of the population is born with supernatural abilities but instead of being welcomed as heroes, they’re discriminated against, heavily policed, and live in poverty, a situation which prompts many to resort to crime in order to survive. In Code 8 Connor Reed (Robbie Amell), is one of those powered people and is struggling to pay for the medical treatment of his ill mother (Kari Matchett). When working as a day labor simply isn’t enough, Connor is lured into a lucrative criminal operation led by Garrett (Stephen Amell). Garrett helps Connor harness his powers to pull off a series of increasingly dangerous crimes on the behalf of Marcus Sutcliffe (Greg Bryk), the city’s drug lord, while the militarized police led by Agent Park (Sung Kang) and Agent Davis (Aaron Abrams) seek to bring them all down.

As for the series, there aren’t too many details just. It will be produced by Colony Pictures. Chan, the Amells, Pare, and XYZ Films, which had previously acquired global rights to the Code 8 feature earlier this year, will executive produce.

Code 8 opens in theaters and is available On Demand on December 13.