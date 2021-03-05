Eddie Murphy Already Working on Coming to America 3

✖

Coming to America 3 is already being worked on according to series star Eddie Murphy in a new interview. The comedian sat down with Live! with Kelly and Ryan to talk about what’s next for the franchise. Nobody expected Coming 2 America this time last year, but it came onto the scene and has made a lot of fans nostalgic. Amazon made the popular choice to play the hits with the sequel and now people are beginning to wonder if there’s more story to tell. Murphy seems to think so, but before you get excited, remember it took all this time to make the first sequel. The actor seems to think that 75 years old would be a good moment to pursue the third film. He’s in a pretty jovial mood during the interview, but he could be completely serious. De-aging technology was a huge influence on Murphy when he started weighing his options for the sequel.

“There’s an idea for a Coming to America 3 that I have, but it doesn’t happen for 16 years. I have to be 75 to do it, and not make me up like 75 but really be 75.”

Superfans like Kevin Smith loved their time with the movie. During the most recent episode of Fatman Beyond, the filmmaker talked about how much he enjoyed the movie paid homage to the original. A lot of other people have pointed towards how the film doesn’t bill itself as anything but what it is. Just an exercise in giving the fans what they liked about the film.

"Loved it, absolutely loved it. It's been a fantastic weekend of watching sh-t starting on Thursday night with WandaVision, but Coming 2 America was my Friday night with my wife and my god, I had such a blast," Smith explained during the show. "I don't know what anyone else was looking for in the movie, but I was wholly satisfied, a real love fest. I mean like, look, it’s the guy that made Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, which I'm not saying is like this movie at all, but very 'hey, let's go back in time and f-cking have a good time and hope people enjoy it as well and by the way, we'll bring back as many familiar faces as possible.' You know I recognized the kindred spirit in Coming 2 America. That all being said, it satisfied me on every f-cking level."

