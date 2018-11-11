Common Not Returning for ‘John Wick 3’

If you’ve been eagerly awaiting the third installment of the John Wick franchise, don’t hold your breath for an appearance by Common, who co-starred in the second film of the series as one of the prime antagonists.

Common’s character, Cassian, was the supporting villain of John Wick: Chapter 2 and while he may have escaped the wrath of the Keanu Reeves‘ character, he has officially stated that he will not be returning to play the part again in the next film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In an interview with ComingSoon.net, Common was quick to dismiss rumors that he’d be making an appearance in John Wick: Chapter 3. “I’m not in the third part,” says the actor, “but I could say that I really loved being a part of John Wick 2 and it was an amazing experience.”

While it’s nice to know there’s no bad blood between the American rapper/actor and the team behind the Wick films, it’s still surprising to learn he won’t be returning, especially since he didn’t meet the fate of so, so, so many people in the John Wick movies.

If there’s one thing we know about the vicious, dog-loving hero played by Reeves, it’s that he doesn’t leave a lot of men standing. In fact, Cassian is the only character in both films to fight John Wick and survive.

“Working with Keanu and Chad [Stahelski], they’re just phenomenal,” adds Common. He has nothing but praise for the next Wick chapter, saying that it’s going to be “great” and “incredible”.

While he may not be gracing our screens alongside Keanu Reeves, Common has plenty of projects in the works, including the highly anticipated Jessica Chasten film, Eve. He also plays Carlos in The Hate U Give, a film that has received high critical praise, and can still be seen in theaters.

In addition to a returning Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, and Ian McShane, the new movie will also feature Wick first-timers Anjelica Huston, Halle Berry and Jason Mantzoukas. It will be especially interesting to see Mantzoukas, who is playing a character called Tick Tock Man. While the actor has portrayed a wide range of roles, most of his credits are comedy-based.

John Wick: Chapter 3 is set to be released on May 17th, 2019.