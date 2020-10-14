Conchata Ferrell: Adam Sandler Pays Tribute to Late Co-Star

✖

The worlds of film, television, and theater have been heartbroken by the death of actress Conchata Ferrell, who passed away earlier this week due to complications following a cardiac arrest. The accomplished actress had a wide-ranging career on the stage and screen, and countless people in the entertainment industry who have worked alongside her have been sharing tributes. One of the latest to do so is Adam Sandler, who starred alongside Ferrell in the 2002 film Mr. Deeds. Sandler took to Twitter on Tuesday night to refer to Ferrell as a "great lady" who "will be missed terribly."

RIP. Great lady. Will be missed terribly. So sorry to her family. pic.twitter.com/6Y9oMdLXOP — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) October 13, 2020

The film, which was a remake of the 1936 classic Mr. Deeds Goes to Town, saw Sandler starring as the titular character. Ferrell portrayed Jan, a close friend of Deeds who works with him at his small-town pizzeria.

Sandler isn't the only costar of Ferrell's to speak out about her passing, with her longtime Two and a Half Men co-stars Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer doing the same.

"I’m glad that I absolutely knew how fortunate I was to share a stage with her," Cryer wrote in part. "I treasured every moment and will continue to until we meet again."

In addition to Mr. Deeds, Ferrell is well known for her role as Two and a Half Men's Berta the Housekeeper, ultimately appearing in 212 episodes until the series wrapped in 2015. The role helped her earn two Emmy nominations for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Ferrell's television career also included appearances on E/R, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Matlock, Good Times, The Love Boat, and Friends. Prior to Two and a Half Men, her biggest television role came as attorney Susan Bloom on L.A. Law, which earned her her first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 1992.

On the film side, she also appeared in supporting roles in Network, Edward Scissorhands, True Romance, and Erin Brockovich. She also voiced Bob's Mom in the 2012 animated hit Frankenweenie. Her most recent roles included multiple appearances on The Ranch, as well as A Very Nutty Christmas, and a role in the upcoming comedy Deported.

Our thoughts are with Ferrell's family, friends, and fans at this time.