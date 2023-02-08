Creed 3 Releases Tickets for Premiere Event, Advanced IMAX Screenings

Creed III is releasing some tickets for the movie early. In partnership with IMAX, fans who weren't able to attend the premiere will get their chance to see all the fun from home. TCL Chinese Theater will play home to the latest installment of the Rocky franchise spinoff. Regular viewers won't get a chance to see Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan lock horns until March 3. But, the lucky people who can get to one of the IMAX locations playing the premiere event can see an advance screening of the film on February 27. Along with that, there are some special behind-the-scenes additions and other surprises in store. This is a unique opportunity that could be picked up more around the movie-going world if it's well attended. Check out the announcement for yourself down below.

During the massive trailer reveal, Jordan explained why he picked this picture for his big directorial debut. Something about this narrative spoke to him and Creed III has delivered some striking imagery of he and Majors locked in battle from the early-going.

Join #IMAXLive for an exclusive early screening of #Creed3 and a look at the red-carpet premiere with the cast. This one-night-only event happens February 27! Get your tickets now: https://t.co/RmflKk4Mm9 pic.twitter.com/ITvFKzMIU6 — IMAX (@IMAX) February 8, 2023

"I finally got to this place in my career where I wanted to tell a story and not just be in front of the camera, not just execute somebody else's vision," Jordan told a packed room. "And having a character that I played twice before — it's been seven, eight years living with this guy — so to be able to tell a story of where I believe Adonis is at. And also, at 35 years old, I had a lot to say. As a young man, a young Black man, just my life experiences and how I could actually share a piece of myself with the world through these characters and through this story."

Excitement For Creed III

Clearly MGM and IMAX know that they've got something good on their hands. Audiences have loved the Black Panther star in these movies as well. The return trip featuring one of the hottest actors in Hollywood right now should be exciting for a ton of fans out there. Here's how the studio describes the feature.

"After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian – a fighter who has nothing to lose.

Creed III is the third installment in the successful franchise and is Michael B. Jordan's directorial debut."

