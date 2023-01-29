Saturday Night Live: Michael B. Jordan Cameos As Creed on Weekend Update

Ahead of the release of Creed 3 in March, Michael B. Jordan appeared as Adonis Creed on Saturday Night Live. Making his hosting debut on the live sketch comedy, Jordan's Creed appeared on the show's "Weekend Update" segment. At the tail end of the segment, Jordan appeared as a former fling of Heidi Gardner's Angel (Every Boxer's Girlfriend From Every Boxing Movie Ever).

Jordan is set to appear opposite Jonathan Majors in Creed 3, a film in which the former also made his directorial debut on. According to Jordan, Black Panther helmer Ryan Coogler helped him hone his craft while working on the movie.

"Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right. Creed III is that moment – a time in my life where I've grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the Greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top tier directors I respect. All of which sets the table for this moment," Jordan said in a statement in 2021 when announcing his directorial debut.

Jordan continued: "This franchise and in particular the themes of Creed III are deeply personal to me. I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed's story with the awesome responsibility of being its director and namesake."

