Creed III: Michael B. Jordan Confronts Rival in New Image

Creed 3 just released a new image featuring a confrontation between Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors. Total Film posted the shot as Adonis Creed and Damian Anderson get ready to do battle in the ring. As the trailers have hinted, the two have a shared past. Audiences love Jordan and Majors has become the biggest profile actor in the MCU this year with his introduction as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. However, unlike Scott Lang, Creed will be throwing some haymakers of his own at the Marvel heartthrob. Things are going to get heated during the threequel. Check out the new image from Total Film down below and read what Majors did to prepare for the role.

"That's probably what me and Mike talked the most about," Majors said. "How is he going to fight? He's quite unorthodox. It's a mixture of prison survival and ancient pugilism. He's a very smart fighter. Though he's strong and visceral, he's intelligent."

(Photo: Warner Bros./Total Film)

"Although I was never incarcerated, I did deal with juvenile detention, in-school suspension, expulsions… all the way up until adulthood," the actor added. "So I understood that, you know? But my big connection to it was the fact that the man who raised me was an ex-con, as gross as the word is. He had been incarcerated for 15 years before we found each other. I believe that his sole purpose in my life was to get me to adulthood. My mother and him parted ways, but he still remained… I mean, he's my stepfather. To this day, I see him as my stepdad, you know? So I understood, secondhand, the incarcerated mind. I witnessed it, what that development is."

What Will Be Different For Creed III?

During a previous appearance on The Tonight Show, the actor explained how Anime really influenced his approach to this third Creed installment. It feels like he always finds a way to get a nod in there somehow. (A ton of fans enjoyed his Vegeta homage with Killmonger during Black Panther.) Check out what he had to say about his approach right here.

"It was a gift and a curse," Jordan reflected on being behind the camera. "There's been eight other movies before me, and we've shot – you can shoot a boxing match so many different ways. I think 'cause I was kinda put in a corner, it forced me to be more creative and really think outside the box of how to make the fights different...and I had a huge Japanese anime influence on a lot of my fighters."

He continued, "It's tough. You got a mouthpiece in sometimes, you got gloves. You're always depending on so many people. Your team is everything. So, to be able to be in the middle of a boxing scene, honestly, it's sometimes easier because I can direct while I'm acting. If I need to move you upstage a little bit, I just move a little bit like this, and then I get the shot that I need."

