Creed 3: New Report Says Michael B. Jordan Considering Directing Sequel

The Michael B. Jordan news keeps rolling in! The actor known for playing Killmonger in Black Panther was recently revealed to be producing a Static Shock movie for DC Comics and it sounds like that's not his only behind-the-scenes aspirations. In a recent article about MGM and the James Bond franchise, Deadline reports that the company is working on another Creed film and Jordan is considering directing.

No more information was given about the potential third installment to the Rocky spin-off series, but this could mark Jordan's directorial debut. The actor has yet to comment on the news. However, in the book, A Life in Movies: Stories From 50 Years in Hollywood, longtime Rocky producer Irwin Wrinkler revealed he offered Jordan the opportunity to both direct and star in Creed III.

While Creed III would likely see the return of Jordan as Adonis "Donnie" Johnson Creed, it's unlikely Sylvester Stallone will be popping up in the film. Earlier this year, the legendary actor revealed he doesn't expect to make an appearance.

"Well, I believe in the film Creed, that's possible, yes," Stallone revealed when asked if we've seen the last of Rocky. "But I never say no to Rocky, because I have a couple of ideas."

In Creed (2015), which was directed by Black Panther's Ryan Coogler, a cancer-stricken Rocky mentors Jordan's character, son of foe-turned-friend Apollo (originally played by Carl Weathers). In its 2018 sequel, Creed II, Steven Caple Jr. took over as director. The movie saw Rocky steering Donnie in a fight against Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu), the son of the Russian powerhouse Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) who killed his father during the events of Rocky IV. Currently, it's unclear what the plot of Creed III will look like.

Last year, Jordan remarked there are "definitely" plans to do a Creed III, admitting to ET Canada he doesn't know when the threequel will get started.

As for Static Shock, Jordan seems to be especially excited about the project. "I’m proud to be a part of building a new universe centered around black superheroes; our community deserves that," Jordan told THR. "Outlier Society is committed to bringing to life diverse comic book content across all platforms and we are excited to partner with Reggie and Warner Bros on this initial step."

