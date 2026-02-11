Crime 101: Chris Hemsworth Reveals Why Mark Ruffalo Is His Greatest Cinematic Frenemy [Exclusive]

The new thriller Crime 101, debuting in theaters this week, is a real who’s who for fans of comic book movies, with an ensemble that includes Chris Hemsworth, Barry Keoghan, and Halle Berry, plus Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Nick Nolte. Another key figure of the film, though, is a recurring co-star for Hemsworth, none other than the strongest Avenger, Mark Ruffalo. Having shared the screen together in all four Avengers movies, plus Thor: Ragnarok, Crime 101 marks their latest collaboration, and one that continues the trend of putting them at odds with each other, though with stakes that go much higher than their Marvel rivalry.

In Crime 101, Hemsworth plays an elusive jewel thief who is being hunted by a relentless detective (Ruffalo), a distinction from their time together as Marvel heroes fighting on the same side (mostly). Speaking with ComicBook for the release of the film, we had to ask Hemsworth about working with Ruffalo so much and how their dynamic together has evolved and works so well together. Across all their films, they’ve developed a path for becoming “cinematic frenemies,” a phrase that Hemsworth took to.

Chris Hemsworth Details On-Screen Rivalry With Mark Ruffalo

“I think, in this film, what the two characters share is they’re from different worlds, different sides of the track, but there’s a respect for one another,” Hemsworth revealed. “We have a deep friendship. There’s a deep mutual respect and compassion for one another. I think we both wrestle with some of the same sort of insecurities and uncertainties, and there’s a sort of giddiness to us when we think about trying an idea, and it’s not stoic and stern; there’s a real vulnerability to the way we both operate. I think you can see that on screen, I think that comes through.”

He continued, “I think these characters needed, although there weren’t a lot of scenes with them together, there needed to feel like there was a trust, an organic sort of, companionship there that felt natural, and I guess we (have that).”

Hemsworth co-star Halle Berry agreed too, adding, “You just said you weren’t really together. But watching the movie, I feel like you’re together because you’re connected by some invisible string.”

The good news for Marvel fans is that they know this is true from the two actors’ work in the MCU, but Crime 101 is set to give them a distinct new flavor not only as actors but in their collaborations. Adapted from Don Winslow’s acclaimed novella of the same name, Crime 101 is written and directed by Bart Layton. Look for it in theaters this Friday.

