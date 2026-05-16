Criminally Underrated Cult Sci-Fi That Helped Kill its Studio is Streaming Completely Free (With 2 Modern Masterpieces)

The options to stream free movies these days are almost an embarrassment of riches: services like Tubi, Pluto TV, and Plex all offer large catalogues that renew every month, and we become aware of more platforms all the time. That means there’s a lot of great movies available to stream for free, offering some ease from the multi-subscription burden that seems part and parcel of modern movie fandom. Into that market, Fawesome is releasing new movies and TV shows every month, and the offering this month includes some great sci-fi movies and one gem that deserves a second look.
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Released in 2009, and directed by Christian Alvart (with Paul WS Anderson on Producer duties), Pandorum is a dark and disturbing space horror/sci-fi mash-up with an excellent cast – led by Dennis Quaid and the always brilliant Ben Foster. Critically mauled at the time of its release – with 26% on Rotten Tomatoes now – it has become a cult classic for fans of sci-fi horror, and bears the hallmarks of Anderson’s work elsewhere on Event Horizon (another unfairly maligned movie on release). Pandorum is now available to watch completely free – without a sign-up – on Fawesome, as part of the platform’s May line-up of new movies, which also includes modern sci-fi masterpieces Source Code and Under The Skin. Read on to see the highlights of this month’s additions to Fawesome.
Pandorum Killed a Studio, But it’s Way Better Than You Remember
Pandorum has ultimately become something of a forgotten sci-fi movie for most fans of the genre, but lots of those who remember it do so very fondly. It’s disturbing, exploring the psychology of isolation through the titular condition that turns those who travel in deep space for extended periods into psychotic cannibals. The earlier allusion to Event Horizon is very pertinent as you watch – both are very clearly post-Aliens sci-fi thrillers that are big on atmosphere, gore, and hellish imagery, and more than anything, deep, dark despair. It’s not a particularly easy watch, but it has a couple of great twists, and Foster is very good years before he started to be appreciated as a real acting gem.
Unfortunately, Pandorum was a flop on release, taking just over $20 million against a $33 million budget. Not mega-flop territory, by any means, but more than a third of the production budget not being recouped is pretty disastrous – particularly for a smaller studio. Sadly, despite other successes like Law Abiding Citizen, Law Abiding Citizen, The Crazies, and Brooklyn’s Finest, the loss on Pandorum helped push Overture Films into bankruptcy. An added insult to the reception of a movie that deserved way more and has actually aged well.
The Best Movies Added to Fawesome in May 2026
Award-Winning & Critically Acclaimed
- Judgment at Nuremberg
- The Apartment
- Ran
- The Hurt Locker
Fan-Favorite Dramas & Coming-of-Age
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower
- Legends of the Fall
- Blue Valentine
- Margin Call
Music, Adventure & Classic Hollywood
- Sing Street
- It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World
- How the West Was Won
- Westward Women
Crime, Thriller & Cult Favorites
- Good Time
- Blow Out
- Thief
- The Bank Job
- Panic Room
- Buried
Sci-Fi, Horror & Genre Standouts
- Source Code
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers
- Forbidden Planet
- Pandorum
- The Cabin in the Woods
- Tusk
- Under the Skin
Action, Espionage & Modern Hits
- Anna
- The Contractor
- Mechanic: Resurrection
- From Paris With Love
Westerns & Historical Epics
- 3:10 to Yuma
- Wichita
- The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford
Romance, Drama & Provocative Cinema
- Buffalo ‘66
- Last Tango in Paris
- The Gift
Survival & Post-Apocalyptic
- The Road
- The Postman
Crime & Underground Worlds
- Escape from Alcatraz
- Easy Money
- Chaos
What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum