5 Ways to Stream Free Movies & Series (& the Best Things to Watch on Each Streamer)

There is no denying that the home entertainment landscape has changed a lot in recent years. Where broadcast and cable television services were once the place to turn for television series and movies, the rise of streaming platforms changed that. Now, services like Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+, and Peacock are the default for many when it comes to original projects and beloved favorites. Those services, however, aren’t without their issues. As subscription-based services, consumers have to pay to access the entertainment they crave—often having to pay for multiple services to catch everything and then having to deal with fairly regular price increases as well.

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For some consumers, the answer is free streaming. Just as there are several paid streaming platforms to choose from, there are a variety of free services as well, each offering a little something different. But how does one get started with free streaming? We have your handy guide to where to stream free movies and television series as well as a few suggestions of great things to watch on each platform this month.

5) Tubi

Tubi

One of the biggest and best-known free streaming platforms is Tubi. Owned by Fox, Tubi was founded in 2014 and is a free streaming service that boasts more than 100 million active users each month as well as the world’s largest collection of Hollywood movies and television shows (not to mention their own Tubi Originals.) The streamer is available to users in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, United Kingdom, and Australia. The service can be accessed on over 30 devices, including apps for iOS, Android, Roku, and Amazon Fire as well as via web browser. On the web, you don’t need to have an account to watch, though you would need to register a free account to save progress. The service offers movies, television shows, live television, programming in Spanish, as well as Tubi Kids.

As for what to watch? Each month, Tubi adds new content for its users to enjoy. Some highlights for the month of May worth checking out include the first four films in The Hunger Games franchise, the television series Colony, and all three current Creed movies—though this merely scratches the surface. You can check out everything added to the platform for May here.

4) Pluto TV

If you’re a fan of television, Pluto TV is a great free streaming option for you. Owned by Paramount, Pluto TV is the leading free streaming television service and offers users hundreds of live linear channels as well as thousands of on-demand titles. A platform truly for everyone, Pluto TV offers a diverse lineup of channels thanks to their partnership with hundreds of international media companies. The result is an expansive selection of programming across genres, languages, and categories. It’s available across multiple devices and apps and can also be watched via web browser. All users need to do is register for a free account—their motto is “Stream now. Pay never.”

There’s a lot of really great programming on Pluto TV in any given month. The Live TV option is solid and the streamer also has an impressive lineup of gameshows, both contemporary and classic, like Supermarket Sweep. The platform also has plenty of great movies available as well. For the month of May, some great programs to check out would be all eight seasons of The CW’s Arrow, which was added on May 1st along with The 100, Hart of Dixie, and My Wife and Kids. On the movie side of things, the first five Mission: Impossible films were also added to the platform this month. There platform is also the destination for Battlestar Galactica fans this month, with Pluto TV having Battlestar Galactica: The Miniseries, Battlestar Galactica: Seasons 1-4, and Battlestar Galactica: The Plan available.

3) Plex

Of all of the free services on our list, Plex might be the most unique as it offers both free and paid streaming options — but yes, the free options are good! Plex is available in more than 180 countries and can be accessed on smart TVs, tablets, phones, and other platforms including web browsers. The services offers more than 50,000 ad-support movies and television series as well as free ad-supported live channels. The service also allows user to rent new releases directly within their service. Plex also has a “discover” service that allows users to find what they want to watch on other platforms without leaving Plex—though those offerings on other services aren’t necessarily free.

As for some great free viewing options on Plex in May? Fruitvale Station, starring Sinners star Michael B. Jordan in his breakthrough role, is available on the platform, as are films like Bodies Bodies Bodies, Hereditary, and Beau is Afraid. You can check out the full May lineup here.

2) Kanopy

Kanopy might be the most slept-on free service on our list, but it’s definitely one worth checking out—especially if you’re a fan of documentaries, indie films, and educational content as well as classic cinema. Kanopy is free to access but with a twist: it uses your library card (or a university login) to sign in. Not all public libraries make Kanopy available to their patrons (you can check to see if yours does on the Kanopy website) but many, many do, making it a great resource for films you might not be able to find anywhere else.

Some highlights in terms of what you can watch on Kanopy in May? The Mist arrives on the platform May 15th, as does 1976’s Carrie. This is Spinal Tap arrives on May 22nd, but to get a full idea of the wealth of entertainment available, you really should just check out Kanopy for yourself here.

1) The Roku Channel

While most people think you have to have a Roku device in order to access The Roku Channel, that’s not the case at all. The free service is also available via web browsers, mobile apps, and for smart TVs as well and is a great free streaming option for not just movies and television series, but for free live television channels as well.

Free live television might be the best thing to watch on The Roku Channel simply because of how extensive their offerings are, but the streamer also has some pretty interesting Roku Originals as well. One of the most popular new ones is The Reunion: Laguna Beach. The platform also has an entire section called “Not on Netflix” that users can explore to find programming that’s—you guessed it—not on Netflix. You can also access other streaming services via The Roku Channel with paid programming clearly denoted with a dollar sign.

Have you cut the cord and gone to free streaming? Let us know and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!