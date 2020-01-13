Us Wins Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie at Critics’ Choice Awards

The 2020 awards season continued at full speed on Sunday night with the 25th annual Critics Choice Awards. The proceedings set out to honor the best in movies and television from the past year as decided by those who cover and review it. In addition to highlighting 2019’s star-studded dramas and laugh-out-loud comedies, one category of the event praised the genre movies of the past year. Us took home the award for Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie at the event, beating out fellow nominees Ad Astra, Avengers: Endgame, and Midsommar.

It’s safe to say that the category covered a pretty wide range of storytelling, from terrifying and intimate horror movies to Endgame‘s billion-dollar spectacle. Given the hype that surrounded Us when it debuted last February – providing a chilling follow-up to Jordan Peele’s Get Out – it’s easy to see why it took home the trophy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This movie’s about maybe the monster is you,” Peele said of the film in an interview last year. “It’s about us kind of looking at ourselves as individuals and as a group. The protagonist in a movie is the surrogate for the audience. So it felt like, at the end of the day, I wasn’t doing my core theme any justice if I wasn’t revealing that we have been the bad guy in this movie. We’ve been following the villain.”

In Us, a mother (Academy Award-winner Lupita Nyong’o from Black Panther, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and 12 Years a Slave) and a father (Winston Duke from Black Panther) take their kids to their beach house expecting to unplug and unwind with friends (including Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss from TV series The Handmaid’s Tale). But as night descends, their serenity turns to tension and chaos when some shocking visitors arrive uninvited.

Us also stars Winston Duke, Tim Heidecker, Yahya Abdul-Matteen II, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex, and Anna Diop.

What do you think of Us winning the Critics Choice Awards winner for Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!