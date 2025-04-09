Minecraft Movie Director “Would Have a Blast Doing the Sequel”

A Minecraft Movie arrived in theaters last weekend, and it seems to have far surpassed anyone’s expectations. The film had the biggest weekend opening for a video game adaptation ever, beating a record previously held by The Super Mario Bros. Movie. While Warner Bros. has yet to officially announce a sequel, it basically seems like a formality at this point. Ahead of that announcement, at least one person is signaling their interest in returning for another film. In a new interview with Deadline, director Jared Hess shared his enthusiasm about coming back, and even seems to have some big ideas brewing for the follow-up.

“We had so much fun making this movie, and it’s such an expansive world in the game, and there were so many things that we didn’t tap into that we wanted to. I would have a blast doing the sequel, and it seems like there’s already talk about it happening, so I’m super excited,” Hess told Deadline. “It’ll be so much fun to go back into the world. The fans are just having such a good time. We teased it in the end credits, and the fans seem to be going wild for it.”

jack black as steve in a minecraft movie

Hess is referring to A Minecraft Movie‘s post-credit scene, which featured a pretty notable character that was not in the film itself. WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD. In the film’s post-credit scene, Steve (Jack Black) finds that his home in the real-world has been acquired by a red-haired woman named Alex. Like the Johnny Cage teaser at the end of the 2021 Mortal Kombat movie (also by Warner Bros.), viewers don’t actually see the face of Alex. This was likely done in order to cast someone later. Hess went on to tell Deadline “that’s the one that we will be bringing to the table without a doubt.”

While video game adaptations based on franchises like Mario and Sonic had a clear path to follow for their respective follow-ups, the path ahead is a lot less clear for the sequel to A Minecraft Movie. There isn’t a big Alex story to adapt, or some kind of narrative that Hess could draw upon. That’s bound to create some challenge, but there are lots of elements from the games that didn’t make it into A Minecraft Movie, including enemies like Ender Dragons. Hopefully a potential sequel will draw even more from the games.

It remains to be seen what kind of long-term success A Minecraft Movie will have. The film is off to a very strong start, but it’s hard to say if that momentum will continue and Warner Bros. will plan on making a second. Even if A Minecraft Movie fails to reach the same heights seen by adaptations like Mario and Sonic, the studio has to be pretty happy with this performance.

