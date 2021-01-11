Critics Choice Super Awards: All the Winners, Revealed

The Critics Choice Association's brand new awards show, the Critics Choice Super Awards, debuted tonight on The CW. The awards celebrate and honor genre film and television, giving recognition to projects and performances that are sometimes overlooked in more traditional award ceremonies. This year's inaugural ceremony, hosted by Kevin Smith and Dani Fernandez, honored everything from superhero (which includes any project based on comic books or video games) to horror to action to science fiction and fantasy and even animation offerings in both film and television.

"The time has come to recognize the brilliance, creativity, and artistic excellence showcased in genres that, for far too long, have been overlooked by other award shows," said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin when the awards were announced back in October. "We are thrilled to be partnering with our friends at The CW to bring these beloved genres to the forefront and give them the recognition they so deeply deserve."

"We're excited to broadcast the first Critics Choice Super Awards at The CW to showcase and celebrate the excellence in often overlooked genres during the entertainment industry's award season," said Gaye Hirsch, Executive Vice President, Development, The CW, who also oversees alternative and special programming. "We look forward to bringing viewers an exciting event filled with the films, series and stars they are most passionate about."

With a lot of categories and awards to bestow, we've rounded up a complete list of who took home the honor in tonight's ceremony. Read on for the winners which will be highlighted in bold for each category and be sure to let us know who you think should have won in the comments.