The Walking Dead Nominated for Best Horror Series at the Critics Choice Super Awards

The Walking Dead is a nominee for Best Horror Series at the inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards, a special event honoring the most "fan-obsessed" genres across film and television. The Critics Choice Association on Thursday announced nominations honoring the most popular titles spanning the genres of horror, superhero, science fiction/fantasy, and action and animation, including TV favorites The Boys, Rick and Morty, Riverdale, Supernatural, and Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The CCSAs will announce winners in January during a remotely-produced special television presentation aired on The CW Network, with hosts Kevin Smith (AMC's Comic Book Men) and Dani Fernandez (Natural Selection).

AMC's The Walking Dead competes for Best Horror Series against Evil (CBS), The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix), Lovecraft Country (HBO), The Outsider (HBO and MRC Television), and Supernatural (The CW).

Samantha Morton, who appears in the ninth and tenth seasons of the zombie drama as Whisperer leader Alpha, is recognized in the Best Villain in a Series category. Also nominated for the award are Tom Ellis (Netflix's Lucifer), Abbey Lee (HBO's Lovecraft Country), Sarah Paulson (Netflix's Ratched), Antony Starr (Amazon's The Boys), and Finn Wittrock (Netflix's Ratched).

No Walking Dead actors received nominations in the categories for Best Actor and Best Actress in a Horror Series. Nominees in the Best Actor category include Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki (The CW's Supernatural), Mike Colter and Michael Emerson (CBS' Evil), Jonathan Majors and Michael K. Williams (HBO's Lovecraft Country), and Ben Mendelsohn (HBO and MRC Television's The Outsider).

Nominees in the Best Actress in a Horror Series include Natalie Dormer (Showtime's Penny Dreadful: City of Angels), Cynthia Erivo (HBO and MRC Television's The Outsider), Katja Herbers (CBS' Evil), T'Nia Miller and Victoria Pedretti (Netflix's The Haunting of Bly Manor), and Wunmi Mosaku and Jurnee Smollett (HBO's Lovecraft Country).

The ceremony includes a presentation of the Legacy Award to CBS' Star Trek franchise in honor of its 55th anniversary and "the cultural impact it has had across multiple decades while continuing to appeal to and grow its loyal fanbase with new stories and characters." Accepting the award are Star Trek icon Patrick Stewart and Star Trek: Discovery's Sonequa Martin-Green, who played Sasha Williams on The Walking Dead.

The first-ever Critics Choice Super Awards ceremony airs Sunday, January 10, 2021, from 8:00-10:00 pm ET/PT on The CW. The ceremony will also be available to stream for free via The CW App and cwtv.com on January 11.

The Walking Dead returns with new episodes on February 28, 2021, on AMC.