Cult 1990s Cyber-Thriller Gets Positive Sequel Update from Matthew Lillard (At The Perfect Time) [Exclusive]

In a moment sure to bring joy to lovers of 90s cult classics everywhere, Matthew Lillard has shared a crumb of information about a certain beloved cyber-thriller that elder millennials everywhere went crazy over. ComicBook’s Chris Killian caught up with Lillard for the launch of Macabre Spirits’ GHOST FACE VODKA, which debuted on February 9th, and managed to get a few inside details on a potential sequel project (as well as Lillard’s thoughts on sneaking booze into a movie theater and that weird Tarantino diss).

Videos by ComicBook.com

After talking about the more intimate storytelling present in Scream 7, Chris asked, “One thing I want to bring up, and it’s almost relevant to what we were talking about earlier, but considering the way the world’s been going, do you think it might be time for a belated sequel to Hackers?” Lillard was happy to share his thoughts, saying, “Well, I know that Iain Softley has a script that he’s been working on. And he and I both discussed it recently, that it’s a better time now than ever to make that film. I mean, you know, I don’t know if you’re getting Angelina Jolie and Johnny Miller, but I am definitely available and prepared to hack the planet.”

Play video

A Hackers Sequel Is Exactly What We Need

An absolute cult classic, Hackers is the story of a teenage super hacker who finds himself framed for the theft of millions of dollars from a major corporation. At only 11, Dade Murphy is considered a master hacker, and after crashing over 1,500 Wall Street computers, has been banned from touching a keyboard until he’s 18 years old. Now of age, Dade and his mom move to New York City, and he finds himself getting back up to his old tricks—only this time, another hacker is there to counter his code. He finds himself part of a group of hackers, who, in a bid for one of them to prove their skills, kick off a firestorm of corporate hacking and espionage.

While critics found little to celebrate about the movie, fans are still obsessed with it to this day. “I grew up watching this one, and I find myself coming back to it about once a year. Great cast, great soundtrack, and fashion I’m still jealous of. One of those movies I can watch and recite along with. Cereal and Phantom are my favorites, but you also can’t take your eyes off Angelina Jolie anytime she’s on the screen,” said one fan. Another added, “For anyone who didn’t live in the 90s but wants to know EXACTLY what it was like, all you need is this cinematic masterpiece.”

It’s safe to say that now is the perfect time for a Hackers sequel, especially one that brings Lillard back as Cereal Killer.

What are your thoughts on a new Hackers movie? Let us know in the comments, and don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.