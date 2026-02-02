New Scream 7 Trailer Reveals More of Sidney’s Return & Fuels Ghostface Identity Theories

We’re just weeks away from the release of Scream 7, and with it, the return of Neve Campbell as Sydney Prescott to the franchise for a film that promises to reach back to the very beginning of the franchise. This close to the debut of the highly anticipated sequel, it’s no surprise that a new trailer has arrived, finally offering us a better look at the larger plot and the big mystery of the new Ghostface in the film. Fans have been buzzing about the possibilities for Scream 7 ever since it was confirmed that a host of other cast members will also be returning for the sequel, but not just any characters, ones that have long been dead in the context of the franchise.

Scream 7, both written and directed by franchise creator Kevin Williamson, is set to bring back Matthew Lillard and Scott Foley, who previously played Stu Macher and Roman Bridger in Scream and Scream 3, respectively. The new Scream 7 trailer (below) will air during the Super Bowl this coming Sunday (Feb. 8). The horror sequel is also confirmed to be the first in the series to release in IMAX. Watch the new Big Game spot trailer:

Scream 7 Trailer Primes the Franchise for an Explosive Sequel

Scream 7 is primed to be an Avengers: Endgame-level event for the franchise, partially because it’s reuniting the cast of the original movies with the cast of the recent sequels, but also due to bringing back several cast members whose characters are deceased. As noted, Neve Campbell returns as Sidney Prescott with Courteney Cox continuing her unbeaten streak of appearances as Gale Weathers (marking the only actor to appear in every movie). They’ll be joined by both Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy Meeks-Martin and Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin from Scream (2022) and Scream VI. David Arquette is also set to reprise his role of Dewey Riley, despite his character being killed off in 2022’s sequel.

There will be some new faces for the sequel, though, naturally, with Joel McHale starring as Mark Evans, Sidney’s husband, and Isabel May appearing as Tatum Evans, Sidney’s daughter (named for her best friend, Rose McGowan’s character in the first film). They join fellow newcomers McKenna Grace, Michelle Randolph, Jimmy Tatro, Ethan Embry, and Mark Consuelos.

Scream 7 will be absent two major stars, though, with neither Melissa Barrera nor Jenna Ortega set to appear. As fans may recall, Barrera was reportedly fired from the sequel after comments made in support of the Free Palestine movement, though other reports have disputed if she was cut from the sequel before that. In any event, the departure of Barrera from the film, having starred in the two most recent movies, has left a sour taste in the mouths of fans, as well as other stars. Barrera being dropped from the sequel then prompted Ortega to also depart the sequel, and later, filmmaker Christopher Landon to quit the film, too.

It remains to be seen how this behind-the-scenes drama will potentially affect the sequel at the box office, though, as fans have expressed a desire to support Barrera and not see the film after she was fired. The success of the two recent Scream sequels has proven there is a big audience for the movies, though, and disruption to that could spell another end for the series.

UPDATE: A new Scream 7 poster featuring Campbell has also been released, and it only further fuels speculation about how the past killers could be making a return to strike at Sidney again.

