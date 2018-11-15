Dave Bautista Remembers Stan Lee

The passing of Stan Lee on November 12th has caused an outpour of love and support from fans and celebrities alike, including those who worked with Lee in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Many actors from the MCU have posted touching tributes, sharing photos of themselves with Lee which include stories about the legendary comic creator. Another in a long line of admirers and mourners is Dave Bautista, best known for playing Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy.

In a touching Twitter post, the actor/wrestler remembers Stan Lee fondly. “He was always good to me,” Bautista shares, “and I giggled like a kid every time he said my name.” He goes on to say how “star struck” he was by the icon, which is certainly understandable. It doesn’t matter how successful or famous you are, chances are you’re still going to be wildly impressed by everything Stan Lee accomplished in his 95 years of life.

He was always good to me and I giggled like a kid every time he said my name. Stan Lee knows my name,wow! I was always so star struck that I don’t think I ever thanked him for inspiring me. Through his characters and through his life. Thank you Stan🙏🏼 #DreamChaser //t.co/ReQSjoe0NJ — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) November 13, 2018



“I don’t think I ever thanked him for inspiring me,” Bautista adds, “Through his characters and through his life.” While Stan Lee may not have heard it from Drax the Destroyer’s own lips, it’s safe to say he was aware of the incredible impact he had on everyone within the MCU.

Bautista isn’t the only member of the Guardians to pay their respects to Stan Lee. Karen Gillian shared a photo of her with Lee while donning her Nebula costume. Zoe Saldana (Gamora) also acknowledged the icon’s passing by sharing a touching Spider-Man photo.

RIP Stan. Thank you for your brilliance. pic.twitter.com/FIZEt2B5vN — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) November 12, 2018

In addition to his kind words about Lee, Bautista has also been in the news for fiercely defending Guardians director, James Gunn, who was recently fired from Disney over past tweets. His support for the director has fans itching for Bautista to appear in Suicide Squad 2, which is now being written by Gunn.

While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is reportedly on hold, you can (hopefully) catch Dave Bautista in Avengers 4, which will be released in theaters on May 3, 2019