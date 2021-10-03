Dave Bautista Shares Photo From the Time Daniel Craig Broke His Nose

No Time to Die is hitting theaters next week, which means Daniel Craig has been reminiscing about the five James Bond films he’s made over the course of the last 15 years. While Craig isn’t interested in weighing in on the discussion of the new Bond casting, the actor did get emotional when saying goodbye to 007. He’s also been sharing some stories from past films, including the time he accidentally broke Dave Bautista’s nose while shooting Spectre.

“I heard this crack. And I went ‘Oh God no!’ and ran away, because I thought he was going to come after me,” Craig explained on The Graham Norton Show. The @getFandom Twitter account shared the story, which was then quote-tweeted by Bautista. In the post, the actor included a photo of his broken nose. You can check out the image below:

I dug this up. I took this right after I got cleaned up. 😂 https://t.co/hRCsEn0O5V pic.twitter.com/dfLQcC2oEb — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) September 28, 2021

While Bautista isn’t returning to the Bond franchise in No Time To Die, there will be plenty of familiar faces from previous films. Cary Fukunaga is directing the movie with a script he co-wrote alongside Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z.Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The film stars Craig, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, and Billy Magnussen. Christoph Waltz will be making a return as the villain Blofeld. You can read the official synopsis below:

“In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

As for Bautista, the actor will soon be returning to Marvel to film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but first, you can see him in Dune alongside many of his MCU co-stars.

“I was blown away [by the script]. I was blown away,” Bautista shared with Collider when talking about Dune. “It’s weird, because when I read Blade Runner, when I read Dune, it’s hard for me to know what their visions are. Especially what Denis’ vision is, because the worlds they create are just so enormous. I don’t think I could ever direct a film like that. My talent would lie in a very contained drama, that’s what I would like to do, that’s what I aspire to do. But creating these — even like James [Gunn] — these universes, these galaxies, they’re just so far over my head. So I read it and thought it was beautiful, I was emotionally invested in the script and the characters, but I don’t think my imagination stretches that far to create these worlds.”

No Time to Die will be released in theaters on October 8th. Dune is set to be released on October 22nd.