Star Wars: What Will Ahsoka Season 2 Be About?

The Star Wars galaxy got a major update on Tuesday, with the announcement that Jon Favreau will be helming a new live-action theatrical movie centered around Din Djarin / The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu. Buried within the announcement was confirmation that the previously-announced New Republic movie from The Mandalorian co-creator Dave Filoni is also still in the works — as well as a sophomore season of Star Wars: Ahsoka.

Ahsoka premiered last fall to a lot of fanfare from the franchise's fans, and there has been no shortage of speculation about a possible second season of the live-action series, especially given the note that the first season ended on. So, what could be explored in Season 2 of Star Wars: Ahsoka? Let's dive in.

How Did Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 1 End?

If you need help remembering the note that Star Wars: Ahsoka ended on, here's a refresher — the season ended with a new skirmish between Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and her allies and Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), all of which took place in a separate galaxy on the planet of Peridea. After a lengthy ordeal, Thrawn and the Nightsisters, including Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), successfully traveled back to the main galaxy, where Thrawn plans to continue his power grab.

Ahsoka and Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) were both left stuck on Peridea, but seemed content among the native Noti. Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) and Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) were also left behind by Thrawn, but appeared to have wildly different reactions to that, with Shin joining up with a group of local mercenaries and Baylan beginning to inspect statues of the Gods of Mortis. Only Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) successfully snuck away on Thrawn's ship, and reunited with Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) in the main galaxy.

What's Next for Star Wars: Ahsoka?

This brings us to what could be tackled in Season 2 of Star Wars: Ahsoka, especially with Filoni's movie still waiting in the wings. For starters, Ezra and Hera's quest to rescue Ahsoka and Sabine could become a fixture of Season 2, reversing the initial quest to find Ezra that dominated much of Season 1. Some fans will surely hope for even more connections to the Star Wars: Rebels animated series in the process — possibly even a reunion involving the remaining members of the Ghost Crew, Zeb and the Loth-wolf version of Kanan Jarrus. In the meantime, being marooned on Peridea could lead to some major character developments for Ahsoka, Sabine, and Shin, changing them in some significant way. (Baylan's fate is a bit more ambiguous following the passing of Stevenson last year, unless Ahsoka decides to recast the character going forward.)

Beyond that, there is the looming threat of Thrawn, who no doubt will be a centerpiece of Filoni's New Republic-centric movie. Even though diehard Star Wars fans are familiar with Thrawn's power and capabilities, the larger audience probably wouldn't be opposed to seeing his master plan begin to unfold across Ahsoka's second season, prior to the inevitable culmination in the movie.

What Is Star Wars: Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which premiered on August 22nd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi).

Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

