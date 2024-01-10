Star Wars Ahsoka Season 2 Concept Art Released

Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2 has a brand-new piece of concept art. On social media, the official account posted a picture of Rosario Dawson's heroine looking out from on top of The Statue of The Father. Fans of Ahsoka Season 1 will remember the statues of The Mortis gods on Pesridea. Baylan Skoll wanted to get to this destination badly enough to strand everyone else involved. Now, with Sabine Wren and Ahsoka out of the way, Grand Admiral Thrawn will be a massive threat to the galaxy. But, fans probably can tell that our heroines will escape somehow along the way. Every little tease will be poured over by Star Wars fans who couldn't have expected this much good news. They're getting a Mandalorian movie and so much more.

Disney delivered the announcement on Tuesday as people were completely shocked, "The Mandalorian & Grogu will lead Lucasfilm's ongoing feature-development slate, including films helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold, and Dave Filoni, who is also currently developing Ahsoka Season 2, among those in the works."

The story continues.



So, that's a lot to process. Mando getting that movie, another season of The Mandalorian is in the works, and Ahsoka's adventure will continue after some time off. It's a wild time to be a Star Wars fan, so buckle up.

Ahsoka Season 2 Has Star Wars Fans Excited

One of the stars from Ahsoka Season 1 always believed this day would come. Natasha Liu Bordizzo spoke to Vanity Fair about a possible Season 2 last year. During their conversation, the actress talked about Sabine Wren's journey up until this point. She's very excited to see where The Force takes her and her master next. For now, the star and Rosario Dawson will have to wait until there's more information. But, it's a great start.

"The Force, and Sabine trying to achieve use of the Force, was such a metaphor for me of trying to achieve that groundedness in real life. It just made me laugh," Bordizzo told the outlet while recounting her character's status after the series. "A lot of the time I would read the episodes and be like, 'I can relate to that.' Obviously, I'm not trying to achieve the Force, but it's all related."

She added, "Hopefully that can evolve ... It didn't have enough time to evolve that much in Season 1, because as you're learning about these characters, they're also going through crazy upheaval and war and problems. So we'll see where that goes."

There's Still Time To Catch Up

All of Ahsoka is available to stream now on Disney+, "Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which premiered on August 22nd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu."

"Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni."

Are you stoked for Ahsoka Season 2? Let us know down in the comments!