David Harbour Teases Right Hand Of Doom With Hellboy Photo

It hasn’t been long since news of a Hellboy reboot reached fans, but the project isn’t wasting any time. The film will see Stranger Things star David Harbour suit up as Hellboy, and the actor is starting to acquaint himself with the devilish hero he’s been tasked to play. So, is there any better way to do just than than to get fitted for one of Hellboy‘s most famous weapons?

Eh, probably not.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Instagram, Harbour posted a behind-the-scenes photo getting ready for Hellboy. The actor can be seen sitting in a brightly lit studio as a molding gets made for his right arm. Harbour’s clean-shaven face can also be seen peeking out in the image, and his hunched-over posture hides his shirtless frame.

“Right Hand of Doom,” Harbour captioned the photo, and fans of Hellboy will immediately know what the actor is referring to.

In the comics, the Right Hand of Doom is a weapon given to Hellboy by his father Azzael. The gauntlet is a massive one made of red stone, and it covers Hellboy’s hand and forearm. The piece is made from red stone, and it stands in as Hellboy’s arm. The Right Hand of Doom is essentially invulnerable and heavy enough to send opponents flying. In the comics, the weapon was originally the right hand of Anum, a powerful spirit who watched over Earth as the planet formed eons ago.

News about Harbour’s fitting comes shortly after the actor met with the first actor to tackle Hellboy. Over on Facebook, Ron Perlman shared a photo of himself and actor Patton Oswalt eating dinner with Harbour. In the post, Perlman stressed that he wishes all the best luck for his successor with the Hellboy reboot. And, now, Harbour will soon get to see what it is like gearing up as the hulking red demon for himself.

Mike Mignola created Hellboy back in 1993. Hellboy is a demon who was summoned by Nazi scientists but recovered as a child by the Allies and then raised by the head of the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense. Hellboy eventually became a member of the BPRD and investigated supernatural occurrences and fought monsters.

The first live-action Hellboy movie premiered in 2004. Hellboy II: The Golden Army followed in 2008. In addition to Ron Perlman, the films starred Selma Blair, Jeffrey Tambor, Karel Roden, Rupert Evans, John Hurt, and Doug Jones. There is no word yet on when Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen will hit theaters.

Hellboy‘s blend of vintage pulp action and mystery, folklore, and Lovecraftian horror and fantasy has turned it into one of Dark Horse Comics’ best-known publications, spawning several spin-offs such as a BPRD series, Lobster Johnson, and a prequel series titled Hellboy and the BPRD. Mignola recently killed Hellboy himself but continued to tell his story in the after in the pages of the 10-issue Hellboy in Hell series. The expanded “Mignola-verse” offers plenty of material for an expanded film and television universe.

Right Hand of Doom. 😈 A post shared by David Harbour (@dkharbour) on Jun 6, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

More Hellboy News: David Harbour Comments On Hellboy Reboot Casting / Mike Mignola Announces Hellboy Movie Reboot / Hellboy’s Hell Water Whiskey