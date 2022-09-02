Jamie Foxx Vampire Movie Day Shift Showcases Contortionists in Disturbing BTS Clip

Six contortionists who worked on the set of the new Jamie Foxx/Snoop Dogg vampire film Day Shift shared a behind-the-scenes promo video that detailed how the movie used their incredible flexibility to make some convincingly gross kills. The video shows how each of the different contortionists have different specialties, from flopping backwards and bending in half, to making weird, jerky movements while inverting their whole bodies on the ground. It's a bit unsettling to watch some of them, particularly when they're in the movie makeup...but it's also pretty impressive to see a woman holding herself basically upside down and slowly throwing out a "kick" to a crew member's face.

J.J. Perry makes his directorial debut on Day Shift, and the film is based on a script that was first discovered at a screenplay competition. Perry brings his experience from films like The Fate of the Furious, Bloodshot, and the John Wick series to the project.

Aside from Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Snoop Dogg, Day Shift boasts and all-star cast that includes Karla Souza, Meagan Good, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Steve Howey, Scott Adkins, and Zion Broadnax. Meagan Good appears to play the mother of Foxx's daughter, who is played by Zion Broadnax. Franco is a newcomer to the vampire-hunting business, with the trailer showing him terrified during several action sequences. At one point Franco even urinates in his pants as Foxx tries to reassure him that every hunter does that their first time. Of course, that never happened to Foxx, though.

Jamie Foxx stars as a hard working blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters.

Day Shift is currently streaming on Netflix.