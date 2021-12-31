DC's Batgirl Movie Appears To Still Be In Development

✖

The DC movie universe has seen its share of shakeups, and along the way, some films have gone quiet or just vanished into dust. The former has been true of DC's previously announced Batgirl film, which at one point was being directed by Joss Whedon. Whedon stepped away from the project after saying he just didn't have a compelling pitch for her, but afterward screenwriter Christina Hodson came aboard and started working on a script. A few teases followed, but things have been mostly quiet on the Batgirl front since. Some worried that the film had been canceled, but AT&T's Analyst and Investor Day 2021 presentation suggests that is not the case (via CBR).

During the presentation, the topic of DC properties came up, and a graphic popped up onscreen that showed logos for DC movies, shows, and video games. Amongst all of the projects, which included projects like Superman & Lois, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Suicide Squad, Gotham Knights, Blue Beetle, and more, the Batgirl logo was clearly visible, suggesting that it is still in active development.

That's great news for Batgirl fans, as Hodson, who worked on Birds of Prey and Bumblebee, is clearly excited about working with the character.

"I’m in the middle of falling in love with her," Hodson told Variety. "I always feel differently at the beginning, middle, and end. Charlie feels like an old friend now, because that was a while ago and because she is so personally inspired. Harley just feels like my crazy alter ego. When I’m feeling nuts, that’s what Harley is. And Batgirl…honestly it’s funny, there’s a little piece of me in every character I write. They start with me, and then they take on a life of their own."

"She’s been through so many iterations," Hodson said. "There’s certain characteristics of hers that are always there that I’m excited to develop further. Whenever I’m writing a character who’s based on someone who’s existed in a previous form, whether it’s comics or a movie or anything, I always hope to bring something new to them and bring them to life in their own way, even if they fairly iconic like Harley Quinn or Batgirl. I think fans want the original, to be honest, but they also want to see something they haven’t seen before."

A previous report said that Batgirl could end up heading to HBO Max, but we'll just have to wait and see. I'll be happy if this makes it to any screen personally, and here's hoping we see more from the project soon.

