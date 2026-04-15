DC Sparks Concerns Over The Batman 2 After Major WB Movie Reveals

With the upcoming releases of Supergirl and Clayface this year, DC fans have a lot to look forward to in 2026, but 2027 is shaping up to be even more exciting. As the mainline DC Universe franchise continues with the premiere of Superman follow-up Man of Tomorrow, Matt Reeves’ Batman Epic Crime Saga is finally returning to the big screen with the long-awaited debut of The Batman Part II. After multiple delays, the sequel is finally hitting theaters in October 2027, but recent developments have sparked concern within the fan base that further delays could be in store. However, there isn’t anything to worry about.

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On April 14th, Warner Bros. held its panel at CinemaCon, where it spotlighted several upcoming releases. As one might expect, DC had a large presence during the presentation; looks at Supergirl and Clayface were screened. One film that wasn’t mentioned during the DC section was The Batman Part II. Some fans interpreted that as a red flag, but it’s worth mentioning that The Batman 2 was included on WB’s list of films coming out in 2027 and beyond.

I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but I do find it really odd that one of Warner Bros’s biggest films of 2027, THE BATMAN: PART II, was not mentioned AT ALL. Certainly very strange. — Dan Marcus (@Danimalish) April 15, 2026

I will not be deterred, nor will I lose faith on this path. Matt Reeves will deliver The Batman: Part II starring Robert Pattinson. https://t.co/7o5O9Wd2pD — Spade (@DetectiveSpade_) April 15, 2026

WB showing off literally everything except The Batman Part II shows just how much of a priority that film is to them.



Massive 🚩 pic.twitter.com/NyduBc4egx — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) April 15, 2026

Like they can talk about Man of Tomorrow, which hasn’t shot yet, but not the Batman part two which also hasn’t shot anything yet lol. Something is not adding up. — NM (@Movieguy_5) April 15, 2026

I'm not sure. The Batman: Part 2 is one of their heavy hitters for next year. https://t.co/EVQzE3p9eW — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) April 15, 2026

The Batman Part II Remains on Track for 2027 Release

Considering how much of a roller coaster the wait for The Batman Part II has been, it’s somewhat understandable that fans would feel uneasy after it wasn’t prominently featured at CinemaCon. However, looking at the current state of the film, there isn’t anything to worry about at this point in time. The Batman Part II is slated to begin production later this year, and Reeves has been rounding out the sequel’s cast, with Sebastian Stan and Scarlett Johansson joining the ensemble of returning veterans. All of this indicates that DC Studios co-head James Gunn is happy with where things stand; he has repeatedly said no movie or TV show will start shooting unless a script is locked in place.

CinemaCon is different from San Diego Comic-Con in the sense that it covers a lot more ground. The presentations are centered on a studio’s full upcoming slate, not just the big genre pictures appealing to sci-fi, fantasy, and comic book fans. As such WB had a lot to get through, and there’s only so much time for the panel (which ran two hours). Unsurprisingly, movies on deck for the rest of this year took priority; the first seven minutes of Dune: Part Three were screened, attendees got new looks at Supergirl and Clayface, and Tom Cruise was on hand to promote his new film Digger. Granted, there were opportunities to spotlight 2027 releases — the cast for The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum was announced — but WB had to pick and choose.

It’s possible that since Supergirl and Clayface footage factored so heavily in WB’s presentation that they decided to hold back on The Batman Part II for now. The studio probably wanted to highlight the diversity of its upcoming film slate, illustrating to exhibitors that their lineup covers a variety of genres that appeal to different target demographics. Since Reeves hasn’t started shooting his sequel yet, there isn’t anything available to cut together a sizzle reel. The studio could have confirmed the cast they way it did for Hunt for Gollum, but that wasn’t necessary.

Plus, it’s not like this was WB’s lone opportunity to showcase The Batman Part II at CinemaCon. Since the film is scheduled to come out in October 2027, that means it can be a centerpiece of WB’s panel at next year’s event, where Reeves and Co. will undoubtedly have full footage they can screen, highlighting to exhibitors why The Batman Part II will be one of the biggest films of 2027.

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