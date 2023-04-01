DC's Answer to Marvel Snap Coming Soon

The long-dormant DC Dual Force has resurfaced and is apparently coming soon. Earlier this week, Cryptozoic released a new trailer for DC Dual Force, a planned digital collectible card game involving decks built around two specific DC superheroes and villains. The game will include both a PvE and a PvP mode, with single-player storylines based on various classic DC stories releasing on a weekly basis. The new trailer for the game didn't reveal a specific release date, but the description declared that it would be released for PC "soon." DC Dual Force's website states that the game will be released in 2023.

Cryptozoic announced DC Dual Force way back in 2021, although there was no updates or additional info about the game in nearly two years. It seemed like DC Dual Force would be another scrapped project until the updated trailer was re-released this week and the website updated this week.

Of course, the backdrop to all of this is the runaway success of Marvel Snap, a fast-paced Marvel-themed digital card game. Already, folks are suggesting that DC Dual Force is somehow a Marvel Snap knockoff, even though the game was announced before Marvel Snap. Additionally, Cryptozoic is a well-known maker of tabletop board games so its more likely that the game just caught in a longer-than-expected development cycle or faced some challenges when converting to a digital game. Also, the format of the game seems very different - Marvel Snap is a mana-based deckbuilder, while DC Dual Force is more akin to a Commander-like format as players build their deck around empowering specific cards.

We'll have to wait to find out more about DC Dual Force - the game should be released sometime this year, but even that is a pretty lengthy window for a release.