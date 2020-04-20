DC Films Complete Updated Release Schedule

The DC Films release schedule has gone through another shakeup today. Warner Bros. announced that Shazam! 2 and The Flash, and The Batman. This follows the delay of DC Films’ next release, Wonder Woman 1984, coming later this year. The reshuffle is the result of the coronavirus pandemic shutting down film productions and movie theaters around the world, sending a ripple effect through Hollywood. So what do DC Comics fans have to look forward to in theaters? There are currently three DC Films releases on the Warner Bros. schedule. We’ve listed them here in release order for easy reference. Keep reading to see for yourself.

Director David F. Sandberg told Comicbook.com during the Quarantine Watch Party that the movie was scheduled to film this year, though the pandemic may change those plans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Well, we’ll see how long this goes, because I mean, we were going to start shooting this year,” Sandberg began. “But, I mean, who knows how long this will go on? I mean, it feels like every movie gets delayed now, so we’ll see what happens with Shazam! But so far, I’ve been working on the script. We can still do that, so that’s being done and then, yeah, we’ll just see in a couple of months how it looks, you know?”

“Some of [the time] has been watching movies,” Sandberg says. “We have a little bit of work that we can do remotely, we have meetings via Zoom. I’ve never heard of that app before this happened, and now it’s all Zoom. Yeah, it’s not too weird for us. We’re indoors a bit more. I’m sitting down and learning new software and doing little tests, things like that.”

Fans will have to wait and see what further changes await these films. For now, here’s what’s on the schedule and when it’s expected to release:

Wonder Woman 1984

Director: Patty Jenkins

Writers: Patty Jenkins, Geoff Johns, David Callaham

Stars: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen

Release Date: August 14, 2020

The Wonder Woman sequel jumps forward in time into the 1980s. Diana reunites with Steve Trevor and goes up against Cheetah and Maxwell Lord.

The Suicide Squad

Director: James Gunn

Writer: James Gunn

Stars: Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, and Steve Agee.

Release Date: August 6, 2021

The Suicide Squad sequel that’s not a sequel brings back some of the first film’s cast and introduces some new faces for a brand new adventure.

The Batman

Director: Matt Reeves

Writer: Matt Reeves, Mattson Tomlin

Stars: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell

Release Date: October 1, 2021

The Batman will introduce Robert Pattison as the latest actor to play DC Comics’ Dark Knight. Matt Reeves’ story is set during Batman’s early days operating in Gotham. He’ll face a handful of villains, including Catwoman, the Riddler, and the Penguin.

Black Adam

Director: Jaume Collet-Serra

Writer: Adam Sztykiel

Star: Dwayne Johnson

Release Date: December 22, 2021

The long-gestating Black Adam movie sees Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson become the DC Comics villain and who is sometimes an anti-hero. Black Adam is a counterpart to Shazam, so there are likely to be ties between the movies.

The Flash

Director: Andy Muschietti

Writer: Christina Hodson

Star: Ezra Miller

Release Date: June 3, 2022

Following up on Ezra MIller’s appearance in Justice League, The Flash solo movie is said to deal with the speed force and the multiverse. The project has gone through several changes in the creative team since it was announced, but Warner Bros. pushing it forward on the schedule suggest a new confidence in the current collaboration.

Shazam! 2

Director: David F. Sandberg

Writer: Henry Gayden

Stars: Asher Angel, Zachary Levi, Jack Dylan Grazer

Release Date: November 4, 2022



Shazam! 2 will continue the family-friendly exploits of the magically-powered, shapeshifting superhero. The film will pick up after the first, with the Shazam family established. It may tie into Black Adam.

Aquaman 2

Director: James Wan

Writer: David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick

Stars: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Release Date: December 22, 2022

The king of Atlantis returns in the sequel to the 2018 film. Jason Momoa reprises his role at Arthur Curry.