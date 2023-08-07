Wes Craven's Swamp Thing Gets 4K Remaster

"Science transformed him into a monster. Love changed him even more!" Those words are the tagline of Wes Craven's Swamp Thing, the 1982 live-action adaptation of the DC superhero horror comic book. 31 years later, the monster of the marshlands is transformed once again — in 4K. MVD Visual will release the remastered Swamp Thing as a 4K Ultra HD collector's edition on August 8th, marking the first time Craven's cult classic is available in the enhanced format. First pressings feature a limited edition slipcover, with each set packaged with a collectible "4K LaserVision" mini-poster of the cover art (below).

The two-disc set includes a 16-bit scan of the original camera negative, restoring both the US theatrical PG cut and the unrated international version in 4K, and a new HD restoration of both versions presented in the original 1.85:1 aspect ratio on Blu-ray.

(Photo: DC / MVD Visual)

The official synopsis: "Deep in Florida's darkest everglades, a brilliant scientist, Dr. Alec Holland (Ray Wise, Robocop) and a sexy government agent, Alice Cable (Adrienne Barbeau, John Carpenter's The Fog) have developed a secret formula that could end world hunger and change civilization forever. Little do they know, however, that their arch nemesis, Arcane (Louis Jourdan, Octopussy) is plotting to steal the serum for his own selfish schemes. Looting the lab and kidnapping Cable, Arcane douses Holland with the chemicals and leaves him for dead in the swamp. Mutated by his own formula, Holland becomes 'Swamp Thing' — a half human/half plant superhero who will stop at nothing to rescue the beautiful Cable and defeat the evil Arcane... even if it costs him his life."

FEATURES:

DISC 1: 4K ULTRA HD

2023 4K Restoration (16-Bit Scan of the Original Camera Negative) of both the US Theatrical PG Version and Unrated International Version of the film presented in its original 1.85:1 Aspect Ratio in Dolby Vision / HDR

Audio: DTS-HD Master 2.0 Mono, Spanish Mono

Optional English SubtitlesAudio Commentary with Writer/Director Wes Craven moderated by Sean Clark (Theatrical / PG Version)

Audio Commentary with Makeup Effects Artist William Munn moderated by Michael Felsher (Theatrical / PG Version)

Collectible "4K LaserVision" Mini-Poster of cover art

Limited Edition Slipcover (First Pressing Only)



DISC 2: BLU-RAY

2023 HD Restoration of both the US Theatrical PG Version and Unrated International Version of the film presented in its original 1.85:1 Aspect Ratio

Audio Commentary with Writer/Director Wes Craven moderated by Sean Clark (Theatrical / PG Version)

Audio Commentary with Makeup Effects Artist William Munn moderated by Michael Felsher (Theatrical / PG Version)Audio: DTS-HD Master 2.0 Mono, Spanish Mono

Optional English Subtitles

"Tales From the Swamp" (Remastered) with Actress Adrienne Barbeau (HD, 16:56)

"Hey Jude" with Actor Reggie Batts (HD, 14:30)

"That Swamp Thing" with Len Wein, Creator of Swamp Thing (HD, 13:19)

"Swamp Screen: Designing DC's Main Monster" featurette (HD, 20:32)

"From Krug to Comics: How the Mainstream Shaped a Radical Genre Voice" featurette (HD, 17:34)

Posters & Lobby Cards – Photo Gallery

Photos from the Film – Photo GalleryWilliam Munns' Behind the Scenes Pictures – Photo Gallery

Behind the Scenes Photos by Geoffrey Rayle – Photo Gallery

Theatrical Trailer (HD, 1:31)

Created by writer Len Wein and artist Bernie Wrightson in the pages of 1971's House of Secrets #92, Swamp Thing went on to become a central figure of the supernatural side of the DC universe alongside such characters as John Constantine, Deadman, Zatanna, and the Phantom Stranger. Alan Moore's '80s revamp of the character, collected in Saga of the Swamp Thing, inspired director James Mangold's announced reboot as part of James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC film and television universe for DC Studios.