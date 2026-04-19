Every Star Wars Actor Already Cast in the DCU

James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Universe launched in December 2024 with Creature Commandos, the animated series that formally opened “Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.” Since then, Superman delivered a critical and commercial reset for the franchise in 2025, and Peacemaker Season 2 followed on HBO that same year. The pipeline for 2026 is loaded, with Supergirl arriving June 26, Lanterns debuting on HBO in August, and the body horror film Clayface closing the year on October 23. Beyond that, Man of Tomorrow has a 2027 release date, with multiple projects in development further down the line, including the highly anticipated Wonder Woman and Batman movies. The result is a franchise with genuine momentum and a casting philosophy that balances established actors with younger breakout talent who can sustain their roles across multiple projects for years.

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DC Studios’ casting strategy unintentionally created a remarkable overlap with another dominant pop culture franchise. A striking number of actors already confirmed for DCU projects have also appeared in the Star Wars universe, whether in live-action series, films, or animated productions.

9) Tim Meadows

Image courtesy of Lucasfilm

Saturday Night Live veteran Tim Meadows joined the DCU in Peacemaker Season 2 as Langston Fleury, a sharp-tongued ARGUS bureaucrat whose antagonistic relationship with Steve Agee’s John Economos led to some of the season’s sharpest comedy. On the Star Wars side, Meadows appeared in a 2023 episode of The Mandalorian as Colonel Tuttle, a New Republic military official caught in the middle of a pirate siege on Nevarro. Both roles lean on the same comedic authority that defined Meadows decades of television work, and Fleury’s prominence in Season 2 of Peacemaker sets him up as a recurring figure in the DCU’s intelligence apparatus.

8) Peter Serafinowicz

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Peter Serafinowicz voiced Victor Frankenstein in Creature Commandos, the deranged scientist responsible for creating both Eric Frankenstein (voiced by David Harbour) and the Bride (voiced by Indira Varma). The role is a guest appearance rather than a series regular slot, but it fits neatly into Gunn’s pattern of casting trusted collaborators in precise supporting parts. His Star Wars credential predates the Disney era entirely, as Serafinowicz was the original voice of Darth Maul in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, providing the Sith lord’s few spoken lines before later reprising the role for Solo: A Star Wars Story, though his performance in that film was ultimately replaced by Sam Witwer’s.

7) David Harbour

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Harbour is one of the central figures in Creature Commandos, playing Eric Frankenstein across the full first season as a lovesick monster perpetually in pursuit of the Bride, who rejects him at every turn. The performance is one of the series’ emotional anchors, and a second season is already in production with Harbour back in the fold. His Star Wars appearance is considerably more niche. Harbour voiced Tajin Crosser, a Jedi Master during the Republic Era, in the English dub of “The Elder,” an episode of the anthology series Star Wars: Visions.

6) Dee Bradley Baker

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Some fans might be shocked to learn that Dee Bradley Baker voices Eagly, Peacemaker’s fiercely loyal bald eagle companion, across both seasons of Peacemaker, with the bird elevated to Prime Eagle status in Season 2. In Star Wars, Baker’s contribution is unprecedented, as he voiced every single clone trooper across Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and Star Wars: The Bad Batch, portraying fan favorites including Captain Rex, Commander Cody, and every member of Clone Force 99. Baker’s ability to differentiate dozens of genetically identical soldiers through voice alone remains one of the more technically demanding performances in the franchise’s history.

5) Indira Varma

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Varma voices the Bride in Creature Commandos, the de facto leader of Task Force M, whose arc across Season 1 tracks a centuries-old homunculus learning, against her will, to care about people again. Gunn has already confirmed that the casting was designed to translate directly into live-action, meaning Varma’s Bride is set to appear on screen in future DCU projects. In Star Wars, she played Tala Durith, a rogue Imperial officer who secretly aided the underground network protecting surviving Jedi, in the 2022 Disney+ limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

4) Alan Tudyk

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Tudyk’s relationship with Gunn has produced multiple DCU credits: he voiced the radioactive villain Dr. Phosphorus in Creature Commandos while also taking the voice roles of Clayface, Will Magnus, and the Son of Themyschera Tanner in the same series. Tudyuk also crossed into the big screen, as he voiced one of Kal-El’s robots, Gary, in Superman. In the Star Wars universe, he provided the voice and motion-capture performance for K-2SO, the reprogrammed Imperial droid turned Rebel Alliance asset, across Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: Andor. K-2SO’s sardonic commentary and fearless disregard for self-preservation made the droid one of the most beloved characters introduced in the Disney era of Star Wars.

3) Naomi Ackie

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Naomi Ackie is set to play Dr. Caitlin Bates in Clayface, the fringe scientist whose experimental treatment transforms struggling actor Matt Hagen (Tom Rhys Harries) into the titular shapeshifting villain. The film, directed by James Watkins from a script by Mike Flanagan, is scheduled for release on October 23, 2026, and is described as a body horror film with a budget in the mid-$40 million range. Ackie previously played Jannah in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, a former stormtrooper who defects and joins the Resistance during the climactic battle against the Final Order.

2) Aaron Pierre

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One of the most exciting cast members of the DCU, Aaron Pierre plays Green Lantern John Stewart in HBO’s Lanterns, premiering in August 2026, and is already confirmed to reprise the role in Man of Tomorrow in 2027. His Star Wars future is equally prominent, as Pierre has been cast in Star Wars: Starfighter, directed by Shawn Levy and set for release on May 28, 2027, in a role that has not yet been disclosed publicly. Pierre confirmed his involvement in October 2025, describing the production and Levy’s commitment to the project with genuine enthusiasm.

1) Adria Arjona

Image courtesy of Lucasfilm

Rounding up the DCU cast, Adria Arjona was recently confirmed as the latest addition to Man of Tomorrow‘s cast, with Variety reporting that she will play Maxima, the superpowered alien queen who occupies an ambiguous space between antagonist and anti-hero in the comics. The announcement positions her alongside David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, Lars Eidinger, and Aaron Pierre in James Gunn’s 2027 Superman sequel. Arjona is best known for playing Bix Caleen in Andor, a performance that became one of the most praised in recent Star Wars history and placed her at the center of multiple DCU casting conversations long before her Man of Tomorrow role was confirmed.

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