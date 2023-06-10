DCU Fan Art Sees Jensen Ackles as The Brave and the Bold's Batman

DC Studios is getting ready to reboot their universe with the upcoming The Flash movie, and fans are wondering what will happen next. Shortly after becoming co-CEOs, James Gunn and Peter Safran unleashed their tremendous new slate, which featured a few years of projects ranging from film to TV. Among the slate was a new Batman movie called The Brave and the Bold, which means there will be yet another Batman. One artist seems to think that Jensen Ackles (The Boys, Supernatural) would be a good fit in the role and has created a concept of how that could look. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of Youssef_Defenshi created a new concept that imagines Ackles as The Brave and the Bold's Batman. In the fan art, the actor gets his own unique Batman costume that looks kind of similar to the one from the Arkham games. While we probably won't get any news about The Brave and the Bold for quite some time, Ackles is definitely a great choice for the Dark Knight.

You can check out the DCU fan art below!

James Gunn on Superman and Batman's DCU Ages

The DC Studios co-CEO said while responding to fans on Twitter in which he clarified how old his Superman and Batman will be. "Yeah but people are speculating about both ages," James Gunn responded on Twitter. "All I ever said was Superman was younger than in his forties and Batman MIGHT be a couple years older than Superman."

What would The Brave and the Bold be about?

The Brave and the Bold has confirmed that it will feature Bruce Wayne / Batman and Damian Wayne / Robin, with Gunn and Peter Safran teasing that the film might feature other characters from the larger "Bat-family." Not much else is known about the plot of the film at this time but I would say that there's a strong chance that Grant Morrison could have some influence on the story.

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman..." Gunn explained to reporters in January of this year. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

"And this is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long," Safran added.

What do you think about Jensen Ackles? Would you like to see him as Batman in The Brave and the Bold?