James Gunn Teases Superman Characters in Peacemaker Season 2

With Superman currently playing in theaters and Peacemaker Season 2 gearing up for its premiere on HBO Max in August, the DC Universe is in full swing. As more projects in the franchise release, fans will be on the lookout for character crossovers that make shared universes so much fun. Viewers already knew that Peacemaker Season 2 features members of the Justice Gang from Superman, but there could be more surprises in store. During a panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con to promote Peacemaker, showrunner and DC Studios co-head James Gunn discussed what fans can expect to see when the series returns later this summer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After joking that he’s always game to make actor Nathan Fillion sport Guy Gardner’s terrible hairdo, Gunn hinted that “maybe there’s a couple other people wandering these halls that are also in Superman and also in Peacemaker Season 2.” Obviously, he stopped short of revealing who those characters might be, but it’s an intriguing tease for fans as they wait for the Season 2 premiere.

On characters from Superman, Gunn: "Any time I can make Nathan have to put on that stupid haircut….Maybe there's a couple other people wandering these halls that are also in Superman and also in Peacemaker S2." — Spencer Perry (@TheSpencerPerry) July 26, 2025

It was confirmed Peacemaker Season 2 includes characters from Superman when the first trailer was unveiled earlier this year. In a humorous sequence in the preview, Peacemaker is interviewed by Hawkgirl, Guy Gardner, and Maxwell Lord as he attempts to join the Justice Gang. Unfortunately, the breakout star of the Justice Gang, Mister Terrific, will not be returning in Peacemaker. Actor Edi Gathegi recently shared that while he has a multi-project contract with DC Studios, he hasn’t been asked to reprise the role yet.

Peacemaker Season 1 took place in the old DC Extended Universe, but the second season mixes things up by being set in the new DCU. DC Studios just launched an official Peacemaker companion podcast co-hosted by Gunn, where he clears up any issues concerning what plot points from Season 1 are and are not DCU canon (such as the references to Aquaman in the first episode). As seen in the latest Peacemaker Season 2 trailer, the DCEU’s Chris Smith travels to the DCU and looks to replace his variant in that reality so he can live a better life.

One other Superman character we know will be in Peacemaker Season 2 is Rick Flag Sr., played by Frank Grillo. Marketing materials have confirmed he’s on the hunt for Peacemaker, seeking revenge for his fallen son (Peacemaker killed Rick Flag Jr. in The Suicide Squad). As for other non-Justice Gang characters who could show up, one possibility is Daily Planet staff members. If Peacemaker is looking to join the Justice Gang, whose headquarters are in Metropolis, it stands reason to believe someone like Jimmy Olsen, Steve Lombard, or Cat Grant could be on hand to cover whatever multiversal madness Peacemaker unleashes on the DCU.

Of course, until all of Peacemaker Season 2 is released, fans will speculate about the possibility of Superman, Lois Lane, or even Lex Luthor making a cameo. Gunn has described Peacemaker Season 2 as “the direct follow-up to Superman“ since it features so many characters from the film. If a Peacemaker from an alternate dimension is causing havoc in Metropolis, it would be logical for Superman to investigate and see how he can help with the situation. After John Cena made a memorable cameo in Superman, perhaps David Corenswet returned the favor and shot a little something for Peacemaker. It’ll be interesting to see what happens, but Season 2 should be a wild ride regardless of who shows up.