James Gunn Teases “Really Big” DC Cameo In Peacemaker Season 2 (But Who Could It Be?)

According to James Gunn, DC fans are getting a pretty big cameo in Season 2 of Peacemaker. It’s been three years since Peacemaker debuted on Max, but the wait for Season 2 is almost over. Except this time, the John Cena-starring show will be a part of the new DC Universe spearheaded by Gunn. Preceding Peacemaker are the adult-animated series Creature Commandos and the theatrical Superman, so Peacemaker fans can expect several characters from both projects to make appearances. But apparently, Gunn has an even bigger surprise in store when a mystery character makes a cameo in Peacemaker.

Entertainment Weekly spoke to James Gunn about Peacemaker Season 2, with the prolific filmmaker dropping teases and details regarding everything that will go down in the sophomore season. Without giving too much away, Gunn delivered another bombshell when speaking about Superman guest stars.

“You’ve seen what we call the QUC, the Quantum Unfolding Chamber, in the first season of Peacemaker, and we see more about that technology in Superman,“ Gunn told EW. “The QUC is the center of the story in Peacemaker season 2… We see a lot of different characters from Superman in the [season], [including] Isabela [Merced] and Nathan [Fillion], and Sean [Gunn], and then we see a bunch of other characters later on in the season from other parts of the DCU and from Superman. There might even be one really, really, really big cameo near the end of the show.”

Which DC Universe character will cameo in Peacemaker Season 2?

The first name that immediately comes to mind as far as cameos that could garner that type of build-up is David Corenswet’s Superman. The first season of Peacemaker saw Flash (Ezra Miller) and Aquaman (Jason Momoa) show up in the season finale, while the rest of the Justice League remained in the shadows. The Justice League arrived just as Peacemaker and the 11th Street Gang had defeated the threat of the Butterflies. With Peacemaker having such a strong connection to Superman, it makes sense for the Man of Steel to cameo and give John Cena a pep talk.

However, there’s also a possibility that Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor may take an interest in Peacemaker. Luthor is always scheming to get the upper hand on Superman, and he could see Peacemaker as a tool to achieve his goals. Peacemaker will be juggling how to deal with not getting the respect he deserves from the metahuman community, and Luthor could feed into those insecurities.

“We come into season 2 with Peacemaker knowing that he saved the world from the Butterflies,” Gunn said. “He thinks he’s a big star now, and he should be a real superhero. And we see at the very beginning of episode 1 that he’s meeting with the group of superheroes from Superman, and he’s basically interviewing for membership in the group. But they just mock him the entire time, so he’s not taken seriously.”

Gunn then elaborated on how Peacemaker will struggle with these feelings throughout the season. “He’s still considered a punchline among all of the other metahumans, so he’s starting the season in a bad place,” he said. “As are all of our heroes, all of the 11th Street kids — well, everybody but Vigilante [Freddie Stroma], who just always seems to be okay with everything.”

