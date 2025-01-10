Creature Commandos Finale Sets Up a New Squad for Season 2 (Including a Major Fan-Favorite)

The first season of Creature Commandos concluded this week, with the season finale of the first official project in James Gunn’s DCU not only packing some major emotional punch but also positioning one character to be a major player going forward. With Season 2 of the animated series already having been confirmed by Max, going into this week’s episode, fans were already wondering exactly what would be next for the team and it turns out the answer includes the return of a major fan-favorite from the old DCEU.

Warning: spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Creature Commandos beyond this point. Read on only if you want to know.

In the season finale, The Bride (voiced by Indira Varma) kills Princess Ilana (voiced by Maria Bakalova,) not only preventing World War III but getting justice for her friend Nina Mazursky, after the Princess killed her. For preventing World War III, The Bride is rewarded with leadership of Task Force M. With only herself, Weasel, and Dr. Phosphorus having survived, The Bride is going to need a new team and a new team is what she gets. We see an upgraded new G.I. Robot — seems he survived after all — as well as some new faces. There’s the revived mummy Khalis and the vampire Nosferata, both of which who have been Creature Commandos in the comics. However, the biggest surprise is another addition: King Shark.

As fans may recall, King Shark not only does King Shark appear in the animated Harley Quinn where h’s voiced by Ron Funches, but the character also appeared in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad where he’s voiced by Sylvester Stallone. It’s worth noting that for the beloved character’s Creature Commandos appearance, King Shark is voiced by DC veteran Diedrich Bader, but even with the casting swap it seems pretty clear that this is the same King Shark from The Suicide Squad.

What Does A New Team Mean for Creature Commandos Season 2?

There are a couple of things that the new team reveal means or the future of Creature Commandos. The first lies with the revelation of King Shark. Even from its first episode, Creature Commandos had some connection to Gunn’s The Suicide Squad and thus, the DCEU. The introduction of King Shark even with him being voiced by a different actor only strengthens those connections and suggests that we could see more in the future.

Going beyond that, however, the establishment of a new team signals that Season 2 will likely see a new mission and the post-credits scene suggests that we will have a new antagonist with Eric Frankenstein (voiced by David Harbour). The scene confirmed that Eric is alive after being shot by The Bride and, more than that, is more convinced than ever of her love — which is really just delusion on his part. And given that the first “chapter” of Gunn’s DCU is “Gods and Monsters” having Eric — as well as the Creature Commandos — be a major part of that simply makes sense.

Creature Commandos is now streaming on Max.