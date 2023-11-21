Jon Hamm Weighs in on Marvel Future After Nearly Playing Mr. Sinister

Back when 20th Century Fox owned the rights to the X-Men franchise, one concept they toyed with was bringing Mr. Sinister to life in The New Mutants, with Jon Hamm having been attached to potentially play the villain in that project, and while those plans might have fallen apart, Hamm is still open to taking on an iconic role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's future. With The Walt Disney Company acquiring Fox, the rights to the X-Men, as well as the Fantastic Four, have been secured by the studio, with Hamm expressing not only an interest in an X-Men role but also an interest in the Fantastic Four series.

"Those decisions get made at such a high level at this point, definitely above my pay grade. I would love to," Hamm shared with Screen Rant. "I've been a fan of Marvel Comics and comics in general since I was probably single digits. I think there are tons of stories that I'm familiar with, at least, that are still out there to be told."

He added, "Hopefully, whatever their plans are, they include me. But if not, I know that they have a pretty deep bench of folks that are ready to be a part of those stories. There are certainly a lot of stories in the X-Men world to be told. Fantastic Four as well, [like] Doctor Doom. There are so many great things out there. But yeah, I hope I get a chance. Who knows?"

Hamm had previously clarified that, while there may have been talks of him playing Mr. Sinister, and with The New Mutants undergoing a number of reshoots and shifts in its narrative, this casting choice had been far from official.

"Sometimes I find out more about my career from the Internet than I actually find out from my agents. So I didn't really know that was in the works until somebody told me that I didn't get it or it didn't happen," Hamm shared with ComicBookMovie back in 2022 about his interest in a superhero role. "So I really don't know. I'm, like anybody else, would be thrilled to be a part of that storytelling, having been a big comic book fan throughout my early teens and early 20s. So, we'll see. I don't know. It would be a fun person to play, that's for sure. I look good in purple, I'll put it that way."

While Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role of Wolverine for Deadpool 3 and The Marvels offered a tease about the future of the X-Men, there's still plenty of unknown casting decisions about the future of the X-Men and the Fantastic Four within the MCU.

